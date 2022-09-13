Offensive Player Rankings, Week 2: Offenses to worry about, ones who should bounce back

I hate to go back to Kyler Murray's contract and the "independent study" clause that was eventually removed from it this summer, but I'm going to. It seemed that the team desired for Murray to be more efficient as a passer by getting the ball out quickly and anticipating what the defense gives him before the snap. All I saw Sunday in Arizona's 44-21 loss to Kansas City was Murray waiting to see what the Chiefs' presented defensively post-snap then reacting to it. It was incredibly frustrating to watch. The Cardinals' Week 1 struggles had very little to do with the offensive scheme or talent and a lot to do with Murray.





Murray too often leans on his athletic ability instead of getting the ball out quickly. His average time to throw against the Chiefs was 2.8 seconds, up slightly from 2.77 seconds in 2021, per Next Gen Stats. I think back on last season when Colt McCoy was under center for Arizona in place of the injured Murray. McCoy had the second-fastest time to throw (2.4) among quarterbacks with at least 50 pass attempts. Without the physical abilities of Murray and other QBs, McCoy had to get the ball out of his hands quickly and into those of his playmakers, and Arizona went 2-1 in games he started. Even some of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game (Tom Brady and Peyton Manning) are (or were) delegators, getting the ball out as fast as possible. I want to see Murray approach a game that way. The Cardinals' offense will struggle until Murray improves in this area.