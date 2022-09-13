Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott could return in four to six weeks following surgery on fractured thumb

Published: Sep 13, 2022 at 07:32 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dak Prescott could return earlier than first anticipated.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback could return in four to six weeks following Monday's surgery, per sources informed of the situation.

The timeline would depend on how the bone heals and when Prescott resumes throwing following the clean surgery, Pelissero added.

The four-to-six week timeframe could have Prescott back on the field before the club's Week 9 bye and as soon as Week 6 on Oct. 16 -- their first matchup against NFC East rival Philadelphia. The initial timeline had Prescott returning by Week 8 or the Cowboys playing it safe and bringing him back after the bye week.

The bumped-up timeline is potentially big news for a Cowboys club that was staring at facing the first half of the season sans their star quarterback.

For now, the plan is to start Cooper Rush under center, beginning with Sunday's Week 2 game against the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.

If the Cowboys remain optimistic on Prescott's timeline, it could quell some of the calls to bring in outside help -- i.e., trade for Jimmy Garoppolo.

