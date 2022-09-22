Week 3 NFL game picks: Steelers outduel Browns; Buccaneers top Packers

WHERE: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.)

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | FOX

1 p.m. ET | FOX MONEYLINE: Raiders: -130 | Titans: +110

Raiders: -130 | Titans: +110 SPREAD: Titans +2 | O/U: 45.5





The cornered animal game of the week has me flummoxed. The Raiders have played better through two weeks, and the Titans’ injury situation is ugly. But organizational history matters, and while Las Vegas is finding ways to lose games under Josh McDaniels, Mike Vrabel consistently gets Tennessee playing greater than the sum of its parts when the team needs it most. Ugh -- I've flip-flopped on this game all week. Ultimately, the Titans' secondary just has too many holes in it to trust.