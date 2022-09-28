NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- DT Michael Pierce suffered a biceps tear in Sunday's win over the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport added that the Ravens are conducting ongoing tests to assess how to move forward and whether Pierce could play again at some point this season.
SIGNINGS
- DT Prince Emili (practice squad)
- CB Xavier Rhodes (practice squad)
INJURIES
- DE Myles Garrett was not in the Browns team building Wednesday, Rapoport reported, after Garrett was in a single-car crash Monday. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains in the crash, but coach Kevin Stefanski said he will be at the team facility tomorrow as he continues to recover.
INJURIES
- WR Michael Gallup (ACL) was asked if he'd return for Week 4, and said "We hope so." Gallup added that he wants to get on the field badly, but they want to make sure he has a strong practice week and can "feel a couple more things" on the field before going into a game.
INJURIES
- CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee) is not believed to have suffered a serious injury in Sunday's loss to the Titans, Rapoport reported. Per Rapoport the injury is just a strain, though his availability is up in the air.
- CB Nate Hobbs' (concussion) status is unknown, per Rapoport.
- TE Cethan Carter is not traveling with the team and will be out for Thursday's game.
INJURIES
- QB Jameis Winston (back) did not practice Wednesday, but head coach Dennis Allen said it was just a rest day and he expects him to be practicing Thursday.
- RB Alvin Kamara (rib) limited
- WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP
- WR Michael Thomas (toe) DNP
- WR Tre'Quan Smith (concussion) limited
- TE Taysom Hill (rib) limited
- OG Andrus Peat (concussion) DNP
- DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) limited
- CB Paulson Adebo (ankle) limited
- S Marcus Maye (rib) limited
INJURIES
- QB Zach Wilson (knee) has been medically cleared and expected to play Sunday vs. Steelers, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters.
SIGNINGS
- T Roderick Johnson (practice squad)