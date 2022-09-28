NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 28

Around the NFL

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 2-1-0

INJURIES

  • DT Michael Pierce suffered a biceps tear in Sunday's win over the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport added that the Ravens are conducting ongoing tests to assess how to move forward and whether Pierce could play again at some point this season.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 2-1-0

SIGNINGS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 2-1-0

INJURIES

  • DE Myles Garrett was not in the Browns team building Wednesday, Rapoport reported, after Garrett was in a single-car crash Monday. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains in the crash, but coach Kevin Stefanski said he will be at the team facility tomorrow as he continues to recover.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 2-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR Michael Gallup (ACL) was asked if he'd return for Week 4, and said "We hope so." Gallup added that he wants to get on the field badly, but they want to make sure he has a strong practice week and can "feel a couple more things" on the field before going into a game.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2022 · 0-3-0

INJURIES

  • CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee) is not believed to have suffered a serious injury in Sunday's loss to the Titans, Rapoport reported. Per Rapoport the injury is just a strain, though his availability is up in the air.
  • CB Nate Hobbs' (concussion) status is unknown, per Rapoport.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 3-0-0
  • TE Cethan Carter is not traveling with the team and will be out for Thursday's game.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2022 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 3-0-0

SIGNINGS

Jets QB Zach Wilson medically cleared, expected to play Sunday vs. Steelers

Jets QB Zach Wilson has been medically cleared, head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday, saying that he could play Sunday against the Steelers if all continues to go well.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston held out of Wednesday's practice, expected to return Thursday

Jameis Winston (back) and receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not participate in the Saints' practice session in London. Fortunately for New Orleans, the absences weren't too concerning.

news

Joe Judge says Patriots won't 'turn the offense on its head' with Mac Jones likely out

The Patriots have predictably been mum about exactly how long Mac Jones will be out with his ankle injury, but in the meantime, veteran Brian Hoyer is expected to step in with rookie Bailey Zappe waiting in the wings.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson lead Players of the Week

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson lead the Players of the Week.

news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'Coming off the bus, I see swag'

Mike McDaniel respects Joe Burrow's drip. Asked Tuesday what he sees watching the Bengals quarterback, McDaniel noted Burrow's swag before turning to on-field analysis.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott dealing with swelling, no timeline to start throwing

There had been some speculation that Dak Prescott could return in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders, but Week 5 versus the L.A. Rams sounds like the earliest at this stage, depending on how the rehab goes.

news

Ron Rivera 'not worried' about Wentz after woeful game vs. Eagles: 'Carson's going to bounce back'

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a brutal outing in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia, but head coach Ron Rivera says he isn't concerned.

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson 'looking forward' to Philadelphia return: 'I understand that city'

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Monday he's looking forward to his return to Philadelphia – no matter the reaction he receives.

news

Bills sign former Vikings, Colts CB Xavier Rhodes to practice squad

With a defensive backfield depleted by injuries, the Bills are signing three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett suffered shoulder, biceps strains in crash; status for Week 4 uncertain

Cleveland Browns three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett sustained shoulder and biceps strains along with multiple lacerations in a one-car crash Monday, the team announced Tuesday.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (back) planning to play Thursday vs. Bengals

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said he's preparing to play the Bengals despite dealing with a back injury that hampered him in the Dolphins' victory over Buffalo on Sunday.

