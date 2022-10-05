Around the League

Giants QB Daniel Jones (ankle) participating in Wednesday's practice

Published: Oct 05, 2022 at 01:40 PM
Kevin Patra

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is participating in practice Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Brian Daboll said prior to Wednesday's practice that the QB will get in "some" work today. The extent of reps will depend on how Jones looks and feels.

“We’ll see where he’s at after today,” Daboll said of Jones, noting the QB's ankle has made "a lot of progress" since Sunday.

Connor Hughes of SNY noted that Jones looked good early in individual drills open to the media.

After working out QBs on Tuesday, the Giants didn't sign one, indicating optimism Jones might be fine to play Sunday in London against the Green Bay Packers.

Backup Tyrod Taylor remains in the protocol after suffering a concussion Sunday. It's too early in the process to know whether the veteran signal-caller will be cleared in time for Week 5.

The Giants could also be getting some playmakers back this week. Daboll noted that Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson would be limited in practice on Wednesday after missing the past two games. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the day that Kenny Golladay won't make the trip to London due to an MCL injury.

