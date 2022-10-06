Ground Index

RB Index, Week 5: Top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of 2022 NFL season

Published: Oct 06, 2022 at 12:14 PM
Maurice Jones-Drew

NFL.com Analyst

Man, what a rough week for NFL backfields with a number of players who were performing at a career-best pace suffering injuries. Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson and Denver's Javonte Williams are top of mind, with both being regulars in my running back rankings through the first quarter of the season.

Patterson will spend at least the next four weeks on injured reserve after injuring his knee prior to Sunday's win over Cleveland. Patterson did play in the game, finishing with 38 yards and a TD on nine carries, but his injury opens the door for young running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley.

In Denver, Williams will miss the rest of his sophomore campaign after tearing his ACL, LCL and PLC during the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Raiders. Williams emerged as the team's RB1 in 2022 after splitting carries with Melvin Gordon in his rookie season. The Broncos will move forward with Gordon, who's had fumbling issues, Mike Boone and new addition Latavius Murray.

Injuries are easily my least favorite part of football season, and you'll notice that my RB rankings at the quarter mark have endured quite the shuffle from last week due to these injuries. If there is a silver lining here, it's that we get to spotlight others who've stepped up in recent weeks. Let's take a look.

Top 15 running backs

Former NFL rushing leader and NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew will survey all running backs and rank his top 15 each week of the 2022 season. His rankings are based on this season's efforts alone. Here is MJD's list heading into Week 5.

NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from last week's rankings.

Rank
1
Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns · Year 5

2022 stats: 4 games | 81 att | 459 rush yds | 5.7 ypc | 5 rush TD | 6 rec | 37 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


Chubb has been the most consistent runner this season. Averaging nearly 115 rush yards per game through Week 4, he's one of the main reasons the Browns are atop the AFC North.

Rank
2
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley
New York Giants · Year 5

2022 stats: 4 games | 84 att | 463 rush yds | 5.5 ypc | 2 rush TD | 15 rec | 107 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


In a game that had no quarterback presence, Barkley stepped up in a big way for the G-Men, rushing 31 times for 146 yards in the win. He leads the league in rush yards right now and is making a case for that No. 1 spot. The 3-1 Giants have a big test ahead in London, and if they want to prove they're a legitimate threat in the NFC, there's only one thing to do: Keep feeding Barkley!

Rank
3
3
Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey
Carolina Panthers · Year 6

2022 stats: 4 games | 58 att | 270 rush yds | 4.7 ypc | 1 rush TD | 19 rec | 138 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


Whenever McCaffrey has an off day on the ground, he always seems to make up for it in the passing game. He's averaging over 100 total yards per game and is tied for second on the team in receiving yards (138). He is the complete package.

Rank
4
3
Miles Sanders
Miles Sanders
Philadelphia Eagles · Year 4

2022 stats: 4 games | 72 att | 356 rush yds | 4.9 ypc | 3 rush TD | 8 rec | 35 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


Sanders proved to everyone he's able to be an every-down back in Week 4. Playing in rainy conditions that dictated a run-heavy game plan, he took advantage. Sanders carried the ball 27 times for 134 rush yards and scored 2 touchdowns all while averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Rank
5
5
Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry
Tennessee Titans · Year 7

2022 stats: 4 games | 76 att | 306 rush yds | 4.0 ypc | 3 rush TD | 8 rec | 91 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


Henry looked like he was back to being his normal self against the Colts. The King put together a day full of highlights, including this one: going untouched on a 19-yard touchdown run.

Rank
6
9
Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones
Green Bay Packers · Year 6

2022 stats: 4 games | 48 att | 327 rush yds | 6.8 ypc | 1 rush TD | 12 rec | 81 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 1 fumble lost


Jones' production has been like a rollercoaster this season. So naturally, after a rough Week 3, he stayed right on cue with 110 yards on just 16 carries the next week. Hopefully, he keeps this ride steady and duplicates that level of production in London.

Rank
7
4
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts · Year 3

2022 stats: 4 games | 81 att | 328 rush yds | 4.1 ypc | 1 rush TD | 9 rec | 44 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 1 fumble lost


The Colts are in an offensive slump and Taylor has been at the worst end of it. He's getting the carries but hasn't produced much. I'm not so sure the blame can be put solely on him, as the offensive line hasn't played all that well either. Taylor won't play against the Broncos due to an ankle injury, but I'm hoping he'll start to trend upward after giving his body a rest.

Rank
8
5
Khalil Herbert
Khalil Herbert
Chicago Bears · Year 2

2022 stats: 4 games | 52 att | 317 rush yds | 6.1 ypc | 3 rush TD | 5 rec | 37 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


In the absence of David Montgomery, Herbert has been above average in all aspects. He had 101 total yards against the Giants and has the opportunity to continue his productive campaign this week against the Vikings, who have given up the second-most rushing touchdowns (seven).

Rank
9
NR
Dameon Pierce
Dameon Pierce
Houston Texans · Year 1

2022 stats: 4 games | 60 att | 313 rush yds | 5.2 ypc | 2 rush TD | 10 rec | 43 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


Welcome, rookie! It was all Pierce on Sunday. No, literally. He was the only Texans player to record a carry. Despite the team's loss, his 75-yard touchdown run in the second quarter sparked a comeback effort in his best game of the season so far.

Rank
10
NR
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
Las Vegas Raiders · Year 4

2022 stats: 4 games | 70 att | 336 rush yds | 4.8 ypc | 2 rush TD | 12 rec | 90 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


A monster game earned Jacobs a spot on my list for the first time this season. Desperate for their first win, the Raiders relied on Jacobs' physical running style and it paid off. His big outing -- 28 carries for 144 yards and 2 TDs -- propelled him into the NFL's top five in rush yards. 

Rank
11
Dalvin Cook
Dalvin Cook
Minnesota Vikings · Year 6

2022 stats: 4 games | 63 att | 279 rush yds | 4.4 ypc | 1 rush TD | 9 rec | 47 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 1 fumble lost


It was a quiet week for Cook, who played in London for the first time in his career. The Vikings' offense relied much more on the pass game against the Saints, but on Sunday, they host the Bears. I expect Cook to take advantage of the worst run defense in the NFL.

Rank
12
7
James Robinson
James Robinson
Jacksonville Jaguars · Year 3

2022 stats: 4 games | 59 att | 259 rush yds | 4.4 ypc | 3 rush TD | 6 rec | 33 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


Robinson had just 29 rush yards against a tough Eagles front. To make things worse, Travis Etienne had more snaps than him (24 to 22). Hopefully, this is just an outlier.

Rank
13
NR
Austin Ekeler
Austin Ekeler
Los Angeles Chargers · Year 6

2022 stats: 4 games | 45 att | 140 rush yds | 3.1 ypc | 2 rush TD | 27 rec | 188 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


The Chargers finally decided to make Ekeler the feature piece in the win over Houston. A three-touchdown performance along with 109 total yards launches him into this list for the first time this year. Seeing a trend? 

Rank
14
NR
Rashaad Penny
Rashaad Penny
Seattle Seahawks · Year 5

2022 stats: 4 games | 49 att | 292 rush yds | 6.0 ypc | 2 rush TD | 4 rec | 16 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


Anyone else see this offensive performance coming from the Seahawks? Maybe it was because they faced the dismal Lions defense. What I do know is Penny went off -- 17 carries for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns (8.9 yards per carry). 

Rank
15
NR
Jamaal Williams
Jamaal Williams
Detroit Lions · Year 6

2022 stats: 4 games | 62 att | 276 rush yds | 4.5 ypc | 6 rush TD | 5 rec | 30 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


After torching the Seahawks for 108 yards and 2 TDs on 19 carries in Week 4, Williams leads the league in rushing TDs. His 6 scores are the most all time by a Lions player through the first four games of a season. Williams now has 2 rush TDs in 3 of Detroit's 4 games in 2022, which puts him in elite company. The last Lions player to rush for at least 2 TDs in 3 or more games in a single season was Barry Sanders in 1997.

DROPPED OUT: Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons (previously No. 4); Joe Mixon, Bengals (No. 8); Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers (No. 9); Javonte Williams, Broncos (No. 12); D'Andre Swift, Lions (No. 14).

Follow Maurice Jones-Drew on Twitter.

The Ground Index presented by FedEx ranks NFL running back performances all season long. Check out the weekly FedEx Air NFL Players of the Week and cast your vote after Sunday Night Football.

