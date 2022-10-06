RB Index, Week 5: Top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of 2022 NFL season

2022 stats: 4 games | 62 att | 276 rush yds | 4.5 ypc | 6 rush TD | 5 rec | 30 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost





After torching the Seahawks for 108 yards and 2 TDs on 19 carries in Week 4, Williams leads the league in rushing TDs. His 6 scores are the most all time by a Lions player through the first four games of a season. Williams now has 2 rush TDs in 3 of Detroit's 4 games in 2022, which puts him in elite company. The last Lions player to rush for at least 2 TDs in 3 or more games in a single season was Barry Sanders in 1997.