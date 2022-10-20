Week 7 NFL game picks: Saints top Cardinals on Thursday night; Jaguars end Giants' win streak





Two of the NFL’s most erratic yet watchable teams face off in a cornered-animal game where it’s going to get dark for the losing coach. The Saints’ secondary has gone from a strength to a weakness, but the Cardinals don’t appear to have the big-play potential to expose New Orleans' safeties -- or the Saints' softness at defensive tackle, for that matter. Rookie deep threat Chris Olave (concussion) has said he’ll return for the Saints this week, and New Orleans' offensive line has been mauling opponents lately, especially when Taysom Hill is on the field. Andy Dalton and Hill have done their jobs, while Alvin Kamara is running well again. Like a lot of these weird 2022 tilts, the better running game wins!