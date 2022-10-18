Around the NFL

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) considered day to day after MRI

Published: Oct 18, 2022 at 04:44 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson walked away with another injury on Monday night, but it isn't as serious as initially feared.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Wilson (hamstring) is considered day to day following an MRI on Tuesday, per a source.

Wilson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Monday night's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers but never exited the game. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday morning before the MRI that the injury could be "fairly significant."

Rapoport adds that the Broncos will continue to evaluate Wilson's hamstring as the team enters a short week. Wilson is pushing to play despite the pain, per Rapoport, but this isn't the only discomfort he will be dealing with going forward.

Wilson required a procedure near his throwing shoulder to relieve some discomfort following a Week 5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. During Monday's game, Wilson could be seen with a wrap on his shoulder under his pads.

The veteran QB completed 15 of 28 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's losing effort. Wilson started the game hot by completing his first 10 passes, including a 39-yard TD toss to tight end Greg Dulcich, but fizzled down the stretch in what ended up being a laboring offensive display.

Denver (2-4) plays host to the New York Jets (4-2) in Week 8.

