Around the NFL

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to undergo knee surgery, miss 4-6 weeks

Published: Oct 21, 2022 at 04:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is going back on the shelf.

Dobbins is undergoing knee surgery to remove scar tissue from his previous ACL surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source. Dobbins, who was experiencing stiffness in his knee, will miss 4-6 weeks.

ESPN first reported the news.

Dobbins missed all of last season due to a torn ACL suffered in the preseason. He sat out the first two weeks of the season before returning in Week 3.

Like many backs in the year following an ACL tear, Dobbins hasn't shown the same pre-injury burst. He's earned just 3.5 yards per carry on 35 attempts, with a long run of 17 yards in four games.

With Dobbins out, the Ravens' backfield will lean on Kenyan Drake, who was stellar in Week 6, and Justice Hill. Coach John Harbaugh has been noncommittal on whether Gus Edwards will be activated from the PUP list for Sunday, but he's also an option if medically cleared.

Elsewhere for the Ravens, tight end and leading pass catcher Mark Andrews is listed as questionable to play Sunday against Cleveland due to a knee injury.

Andrews returned to the practice field on Friday on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. Despite the questionable designation, Andrews told reporters, "My body feels good. I'm ready to go," per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) was also listed as questionable after a week of limited practice sessions.

Outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin), guard Ben Cleveland (foot), tackle Morgan Moses (heel), cornerback Marcus Peters (quad) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) are all also listed as questionable.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is dealing with a hip injury and was limited on Wednesday, wasn't given a designation after two full practices and will start.

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) questionable for Week 7 game vs. Jets

Russell Wilson's hamstring injury has thrown his Week 7 status into question. Wilson is questionable for Denver's game against the Jets, coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday.

news

After trading away Christian McCaffrey, Panthers reject idea of 'tanking' in 2022

Christian McCaffrey is headed west. In the running back's wake remains a Panthers team forced to answer questions about its future. Scott Fitterer and Steve Wilks explained Friday the decision to trade the RB and what comes next.

news

Jets WR Elijah Moore won't play vs. Broncos following trade request

Elijah Moore's trade request prompted a change, but not the one he was seeking. Moore will not play in the Jets' Week 7 game against the Broncos, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday, reiterating New York won't trade the QB.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: 'Still up in the air' whether Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday vs. Chiefs

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reacted Friday morning to the acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey and spoke on how quick he will suit up for San Francisco.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett clears concussion protocol, set to start vs. Dolphins

Kenny Pickett will start Sunday night in Miami. The Steelers announced Friday that the quarterback has cleared concussion protocol. Tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace also cleared protocol.

news

Steelers assistant Brian Flores doesn't view return to Miami as revenge game

Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores returns to Miami on Sunday night for the first time since being fired by the Dolphins. But the ex-Fins coach isn't viewing it as a revenge game.

news

DeSean Jackson on Lamar Jackson: 'I see a lot of characteristics similar to Michael Vick'

DeSean Jackson enjoyed some of his best seasons with the Eagles when Michael Vick was the quarterback. Now that he's joined Lamar Jackson's Ravens, the veteran WR sees similarities between the two dual-threat QBs.

news

Dennis Allen: Andy Dalton's three INTs were 'killers' in Saints' collapse vs. Cardinals

Saints QB Andy Dalton threw back-to-back pick-sixes in the second quarter, giving Arizona a 28-14 halftime lead. The pick-sixes followed an earlier interception in the end zone from Dalton that cost the Saints points.

news

Cardinals offense 'a different deal' with WR DeAndre Hopkins back in win over Saints

DeAndre Hopkins' return from suspension helped jumpstart an Arizona Cardinals offense that had played with clipped wings the first six weeks of the season. Hopkins caught 10 of 14 targets for 103 yards in Thursday night's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints.

news

Kliff Kingsbury downplays heated sideline argument with Kyler Murray during Cardinals' win: 'We had a difference of opinion'

All is well in Arizona after a comfortable win and some jovial postgame remarks that downplayed a heated verbal confrontation between Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE