Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to undergo knee surgery, miss 4-6 weeks

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is going back on the shelf.

Dobbins is undergoing knee surgery to remove scar tissue from his previous ACL surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source. Dobbins, who was experiencing stiffness in his knee, will miss 4-6 weeks.

ESPN first reported the news.

Dobbins missed all of last season due to a torn ACL suffered in the preseason. He sat out the first two weeks of the season before returning in Week 3.

Like many backs in the year following an ACL tear, Dobbins hasn't shown the same pre-injury burst. He's earned just 3.5 yards per carry on 35 attempts, with a long run of 17 yards in four games.

With Dobbins out, the Ravens' backfield will lean on Kenyan Drake, who was stellar in Week 6, and Justice Hill. Coach John Harbaugh has been noncommittal on whether Gus Edwards will be activated from the PUP list for Sunday, but he's also an option if medically cleared.

Elsewhere for the Ravens, tight end and leading pass catcher Mark Andrews is listed as questionable to play Sunday against Cleveland due to a knee injury.

Andrews returned to the practice field on Friday on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. Despite the questionable designation, Andrews told reporters, "My body feels good. I'm ready to go," per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) was also listed as questionable after a week of limited practice sessions.