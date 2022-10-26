Around the NFL

Broncos coach Nathanial Hackett says Russell Wilson (hamstring) trending toward playing vs. Jaguars

Published: Oct 26, 2022 at 12:06 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Russell Wilson's injury-related absence might come to an end rather quickly.

Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Denver's Wednesday practice in London, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters. Wilson is trending toward playing against the Jaguars and did "quite a bit today," Hackett added.

Wilson spoke shortly after his coach, telling reporters he can play without limitations.

"I feel great," Wilson said, via 9NEWS' Mike Klis. "I'm ready to rock."

Wilson missed Denver's Week 7 game against New York due to the hamstring injury suffered in the Broncos' overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, but appears to have only needed a little over a week to recover enough to return to the starting lineup. Wilson told reporters he's been intensely focused on getting back on the field, so much that he spent half of Denver's eight-hour flight to London stretching, working out and doing high knees in the aisle of the airplane while his teammates slept.

That image seems like a bit much, but indicates how badly Wilson wants to play for his still-new team that has struggled to start 2022, winning just two of its first seven games. He believes a brighter future is ahead for the Broncos.

"As hard as it (has) been, and it hasn't been exactly what we wanted it to be, storms don't always last," Wilson said Wednesday, via 104.3 The Fan's Andrew Mason. "And this one's not going to last, because we're going to work our tails off and work through it. And we're going to try to be the best we can possibly be."

