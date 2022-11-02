Eight teams that should have made a deal before the 2022 NFL trade deadline

General manager Brian Gutekunst and the Packers once again stood pat while watching the rest of the NFC North have a busy trade deadline. Green Bay clearly had a need at receiver, where the team has dealt with struggling youth and injuries to Allen Lazard (shoulder), Randall Cobb (ankle) and Christian Watson (concussion). The Packers were reportedly in on Chase Claypool but lost out to rival Chicago. Always the rumored bridesmaid, never the bride.





I understand the fiscal responsibility of Green Bay not saddling itself with an onerous contract for 2023 by adding a player like Brandin Cooks (who is due $18 million guaranteed next season). I don't have to agree with the decision. With Aaron Rodgers under center, the Packers will always be in win-now mode. But they haven't been doing much of that winning lately. They're stuck in the mud. They needed a big push. Instead, they're left spinning their wheels, hoping the formula they were counting on at the start of the season finally hits solid ground.