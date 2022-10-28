Around the NFL

Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett feared to have torn Achilles in Thursday's loss to Ravens

Published: Oct 28, 2022 at 12:41 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Losses and injuries continue to pile up for the beleaguered Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles based on his initial exam, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters following Tampa Bay's 27-22 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens that Barrett "has an Achilles right now, so we'll wait for an MRI, but it doesn't look good."

Barrett, a two-time Pro Bowler, was injured on a Ravens running play during the third quarter. He was carted off and quickly ruled out of the game. If an MRI reveals Barrett suffered a torn Achilles, his season will have concluded after eight games and will add to a growing list of Bucs injuries.

On Thursday, Tampa began the night with wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) among the many Bucs unavailable.

Losing Barrett, who's led the team in sacks two of the last three seasons, will be a massive blow for the Bucs (3-5), who have now lost three consecutive games. He had four tackles and a sack before his exit Thursday night, bringing his season totals to three sacks and 43 tackles through eight starts.

