Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett feared to have torn Achilles in Thursday's loss to Ravens

Losses and injuries continue to pile up for the beleaguered Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles based on his initial exam, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters following Tampa Bay's 27-22 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens that Barrett "has an Achilles right now, so we'll wait for an MRI, but it doesn't look good."

Barrett, a two-time Pro Bowler, was injured on a Ravens running play during the third quarter. He was carted off and quickly ruled out of the game. If an MRI reveals Barrett suffered a torn Achilles, his season will have concluded after eight games and will add to a growing list of Bucs injuries.