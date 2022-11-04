NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Justin Fields' career day lifts Bears over Dolphins; Kadarius Toney TD? 

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 9 schedule).
Second-year signal-caller Justin Fields has looked more comfortable and confident in the last two games. With Chicago's trade for Chase Claypool giving the offense more playmaking at wide receiver, Fields enjoys a breakout game against Miami, logging his first career 300-yard passing performance while guiding the Bears to their fourth win of the season.
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota and WR Damiere Byrd have hooked up for two long touchdowns over the last two weeks: a 75-yard TD in Week 7 and a 47-yard score in Week 8. Can I get an encore?! The Mariota-Byrd connection produces another touchdown of 40-plus yards on Sunday against the Chargers.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are fresh off their bye week, which means we're likely in for a show on Sunday night, when the Chiefs host the Titans at Arrowhead. The star quarterback continues to build his case for a second MVP with a BIG outing against last year's top seed in the AFC. Mahomes finishes with five touchdown passes to five different targets. And I'll do you one better by guessing those five guys: Travis Kelce (obviously), Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and new addition Kadarius Toney, who's expected to make his debut for Kansas City.
Austin Ekeler has been on a roll since Week 4, averaging 129.5 scrimmage yards and piling up eight total touchdowns. Against the Falcons on Sunday, the Chargers running back triple dips with three more scores -- one rushing and two receiving.
Aaron Rodgers has not thrown for 300 yards or three TDs in any game this season. The concerns surrounding the Packers' offense are peaking after Green Bay failed to make a move for wide receiver help at the trade deadline. On Sunday in Detroit, though, Rodgers puts Packer backers at ease with his best outing of the year: 400 pass yards and four touchdowns.
Full NFL Week 9 schedule
Thursday, November 3
Sunday, November 6
- Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC/Universo)
Monday, November 7
- Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes)