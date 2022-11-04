NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Justin Fields' career day lifts Bears over Dolphins; Kadarius Toney TD? 

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are fresh off their bye week, which means we're likely in for a show on Sunday night, when the Chiefs host the Titans at Arrowhead. The star quarterback continues to build his case for a second MVP with a BIG outing against last year's top seed in the AFC. Mahomes finishes with five touchdown passes to five different targets. And I'll do you one better by guessing those five guys: Travis Kelce (obviously), Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and new addition Kadarius Toney, who's expected to make his debut for Kansas City.