RB Index, Week 9: NFL's superstar running backs reinforce position's value; Travis Etienne has arrived

2022 stats: 8 games | 92 att | 571 rush yds | 6.2 ypc | 2 rush TD | 17 rec | 157 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 1 fumble lost





Etienne climbs all the way to No. 8 after another strong performance on the ground. He gashed the Broncos for 156 rush yards (at 6.5 yards per carry) and a TD in a loss at Wembley Stadium. Sunday will be a nice test for the young runner, as the Jaguars host a Raiders D that ranks 10th against the run. If he can put together another impressive outing, there's a chance Jacksonville gets back in the win column for the first time since Week 3.