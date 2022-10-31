NFL stats and records, Week 8: Derrick Henry runs roughshod over Texans -- again 

5) . "Flash Brothers" Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle combine to create history

Hill and Waddle have been everything the Dolphins could have dreamed when teaming the NFL's fastest wide receivers. Hill leads the NFL with 961 receiving yards, while Waddle ranks fourth with 727. The last teammate duo to each finish in the top four in receiving yards were Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne for the 2006 Colts, whose season culminated in winning Super Bowl XLI.

The duo's combined 1,688 receiving yards are the most by a teammate duo in the first eight games of a season in the Super Bowl era. Hill's 961 are the third-most over that span, behind only Torry Holt (978 in 2003 with Rams) and Marvin Harrison (962 in 2000 with Colts). The player Hill passed for third place? His wide receiver coach in Miami, Wes Welker, who Hill edged out by a single yard. Welker had 960 yards in the first 8 games of 2011 with the Patriots.