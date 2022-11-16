Around the NFL

Sean McVay expects Matthew Stafford to clear concussion protocol, play vs. Saints

Published: Nov 16, 2022 at 06:38 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Matthew Stafford's stay in concussion protocol appears to be winding down.

Stafford was a full participant in the Rams' Wednesday practice, and head coach Sean McVay told reporters afterward he expects Stafford to clear protocol by Friday. Stafford should also be able to play in Sunday's matchup against New Orleans.

"If he is fully cleared, and he and his family feel good about that, then I know he's chomping at the bit to be out there with his guys," McVay said of Stafford via ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

Stafford missed Los Angeles' Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals after he was placed in the protocol leading up to the contest at SoFi Stadium. Backup quarterback John Wolford replaced him and struggled, throwing his only touchdown pass in the final seconds of a game that was already decided.

Wolford did not practice Wednesday because of a neck issue, McVay told reporters. If he cannot dress for Sunday's game, third-stringer Bryce Perkins would presumably be Stafford's backup if the veteran clears protocol as McVay anticipates.

Like the rest of the Rams, Stafford has had a rough season to this point, throwing as many interceptions as touchdowns (8-8) one season after he finished with a 41-17 TD-INT ratio. Los Angeles' 3-6 start is tied for the franchise's worst through nine games by a reigning Super Bowl champion, and there aren't many signs it's going to get much better, especially after the loss of Cooper Kupp to an ankle injury.

Stafford's potential return should boost the Rams' hopes this weekend against a Saints team that is equally poor at this point in the season. We'll see if he makes it back in time to help his team attempt to get back on track.

