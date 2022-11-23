NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- WR Pharoh Cooper (practice squad)
- S JuJu Hughes (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) was "definitely trending in the right direction" to return for the Cardinals' Week 12 matchup against the Chargers, coach Kliff Kingsbury said. Murray said he feels good and expected to start.
- WR Rondale Moore (groin) won't return for "at least a week," Kingsbury said.
- WR Marquise Brown (foot) will most likely be a “pitch count” if he is activated off injured reserve for Sunday's game, per Kingsbury.
INJURIES
- S Marcus Williams (wrist) designated to return from injured reserve and practiced.
INJURIES
- QB Josh Allen (right elbow) had no injury designation for Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions.
- C Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) questionable
- DE Greg Rousseau (ankle) ruled out
- DE A.J. Epenesa (ankle) doubtful
- LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) ruled out
INJURIES
- QB Justin Fields has been cleared to return to practice after suffering "a separated shoulder with a partially torn ligament," per Fields.
INJURIES
- RB Joe Mixon is still in concussion protocol, per coach Zac Taylor.
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) returned to practice, and "everything has been positive up to this point," Taylor said.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Kyle Allen is expected to start over Davis Mills in Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) will be placed on injured reserve, head coach Andy Reid announced.
- WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will not practice, per Reid.
- OT Lucas Niang activated to 53-man roster from PUP list, according to Reid.
- OG Joe Thuney (left ankle) will not practice, per Reid.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Bryce Perkins is expected to get first-team reps this week, given injuries to Matthew Stafford (concussion) and John Wolford (neck), NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
SIGNINGS
- QB Case Cookus (practice squad)
- C Cole Toner
OTHER NEWS
- Zach Wilson has been benched as starting quarterback and Mike White will start in place of Wilson in New York's Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears, head coach Robert Saleh announced. Wilson will be inactive, and Joe Flacco will back up White.
INJURIES
- CB Sauce Gardner (calf) will be limited for Wednesday's practice, but the team is not worried about his status for Sunday's game, per Saleh.
SIGNINGS
- RB Master Teague (practice squad)
- WR Ja’Marcus Bradley (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Renell Wren (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Leonard Fournette suffered a hip injury during the Buccaneer's Week 10 matchup and is "pretty sore," coach Todd Bowles said.
- DT Vita Vea (foot) did not participate in practice, per Bowles.
INJURIES
- QB Carson Wentz (finger) has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve.