NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-7-0

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

  • QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) was "definitely trending in the right direction" to return for the Cardinals' Week 12 matchup against the Chargers, coach Kliff Kingsbury said. Murray said he feels good and expected to start.
  • WR Rondale Moore (groin) won't return for "at least a week," Kingsbury said.
  • WR Marquise Brown (foot) will most likely be a “pitch count” if he is activated off injured reserve for Sunday's game, per Kingsbury.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 7-3-0

INJURIES

  • S Marcus Williams (wrist) designated to return from injured reserve and practiced.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 7-3-0

INJURIES


Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2022 · 3-8-0

INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 6-4-0

INJURIES

  • RB Joe Mixon is still in concussion protocol, per coach Zac Taylor.
  • WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) returned to practice, and "everything has been positive up to this point," Taylor said.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2022 · 1-8-1

OTHER NEWS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 8-2-0

INJURIES

  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) will be placed on injured reserve, head coach Andy Reid announced.
  • WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will not practice, per Reid.
  • OT Lucas Niang activated to 53-man roster from PUP list, according to Reid.
  • OG Joe Thuney (left ankle) will not practice, per Reid.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 3-7-0

OTHER NEWS

SIGNINGS

New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 6-4-0

OTHER NEWS

  • Zach Wilson has been benched as starting quarterback and Mike White will start in place of Wilson in New York's Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears, head coach Robert Saleh announced. Wilson will be inactive, and Joe Flacco will back up White.


INJURIES

  • CB Sauce Gardner (calf) will be limited for Wednesday's practice, but the team is not worried about his status for Sunday's game, per Saleh.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 3-7-0

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 5-5-0

INJURIES

  • RB Leonard Fournette suffered a hip injury during the Buccaneer's Week 10 matchup and is "pretty sore," coach Todd Bowles said.
  • DT Vita Vea (foot) did not participate in practice, per Bowles.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 6-5-0

INJURIES

