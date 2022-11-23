Around the NFL

Jaguars claim ex-Rams running back Darrell Henderson off waivers

Published: Nov 23, 2022 at 04:39 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Darrell Henderson is leaving Los Angeles and bound for Duval.

The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Henderson on Wednesday after he was waived on Tuesday by the Rams, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

Henderson remains the Rams' leading rusher for the season upon his departure, having run for a meager 283 yards on 70 carries in 10 games (seven starts), which serves as evidence to L.A.'s struggles on the ground and the surprise that came with Henderson being cut loose. Nonetheless, Henderson will move on from the NFL's 31st-ranked rushing offense to the No. 7 rushing offense in Jacksonville.

A 2019 NFL Draft third-round selection of the Rams, Henderson should compliment the dynamic Travis Etienne well in the Jaguars backfield, offering a change of pace and an option to earn hard yards up the middle for the Jags. Through three-plus seasons and 50 games with the Rams, Henderson has rushed for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns on 396 carries (4.4 yards per attempt).

The Rams also waived linebacker Justin Hollins, who started five games for them this season, on Tuesday and he was claimed Wednesday by the Green Bay Packers.

Henderson is leaving a 3-7 Rams squad for a likewise 3-7 Jaguars club, but, judging by a tweet Tuesday after he was waived, seems to be eager to take on a fresh start.

Related Content

news

Rams rule out QB Matthew Stafford for Sunday's game vs. Chiefs; Bryce Perkins in line start

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the league's concussion protocol and will not play this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Week 12 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Texans to bench Davis Mills, start Kyle Allen vs. Dolphins

Kyle Allen will start in place of a struggling Davis Mills for Houston against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields says he's dealing with separated left shoulder

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been cleared to return to practice on Wednesday and is considered "day to day" with a left shoulder injury, head coach Matt Eberflus announced.

news

Jets bench Zach Wilson ahead of Week 12 matchup vs. Bears; Mike White to start at QB

Mike White will start in place of a benched Zach Wilson for the Jets against the Chicago Bears in Week 12.

news

Commanders designate Carson Wentz (finger) for return to practice

The Washington Commanders have designated QB Carson Wentz for a return to practice, the team announced Wednesday.

news

Ryan Tannehill, Titans not seeking revenge for playoff loss this Sunday vs. Bengals

While Sunday's game is a rematch of last season's AFC Divisional Round, Ryan Tannehill and the Titans aren't out for revenge when they host the Bengals.

news

Beckham Bowl? Cowboys, Giants players confident they'll land OBJ ahead of Thanksgiving game

We don't know what Odell Beckham's plans are for Thanksgiving or for returning to the NFL. But if what players from two NFC East rivals are to be believed, Beckham might have keen interest in Thursday's middle game.

news

With offense in season-long rut, Broncos defense forced to answer new questions about own failures

Denver's struggles have largely centered on its offense's inability to do much of anything this season, but in recent weeks, its defensive strength is starting to show cracks, too.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce highlight Players of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard led the Players of the Week, which were released Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE