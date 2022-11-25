NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Trevor Lawrence outrushes Lamar Jackson; Packers upset Eagles

I was feeling real bold last week and almost nailed my prediction of Jeff Saturday improving to 2-0. I'm going to keep bringing the fire. This week, Trevor Lawrence will outrush Lamar Jackson. Wouldn't that be something?! Since Week 4, Jackson is averaging 60.4 rush yards per game, a decline from 81 per game in Weeks 1-3. Meanwhile, the most yards Lawrence has ever rushed for in a game: 53 during the Jags' Week 9 win over the Raiders. And this Sunday, he faces the Ravens' third-ranked run defense. It's a tall order, but man, wouldn't this be fun? Like I said, let's get bold!