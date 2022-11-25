NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Trevor Lawrence outrushes Lamar Jackson; Packers upset Eagles

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 12 schedule).
I was feeling real bold last week and almost nailed my prediction of Jeff Saturday improving to 2-0. I'm going to keep bringing the fire. This week, Trevor Lawrence will outrush Lamar Jackson. Wouldn't that be something?! Since Week 4, Jackson is averaging 60.4 rush yards per game, a decline from 81 per game in Weeks 1-3. Meanwhile, the most yards Lawrence has ever rushed for in a game: 53 during the Jags' Week 9 win over the Raiders. And this Sunday, he faces the Ravens' third-ranked run defense. It's a tall order, but man, wouldn't this be fun? Like I said, let's get bold!
I'm hopping aboard the Christian Watson hype train. The Green Bay rookie's caught five TD passes from Aaron Rodgers over the past two weeks. On Sunday night, he adds two more, helping to fuel a Packers upset of the Eagles in Philly.
Week 12 brings one of my favorite games of the season: The DeAngelo Hall Bowl! That's right, my two former squads -- Atlanta and Washington -- square off Sunday with a lot on the line for both. One thing to watch closely in this one: the Falcons' third-ranked run game vs. the Commanders' sixth-ranked run defense. A number of outcomes can here, but I think Washington holds the Cordarrelle Patterson-led Atlanta rushing attack to fewer than 75 yards.
Not only is the Bengals-Titans matchup the best game of the weekend, but it also provides the most fascinating contrast in offensive styles. The Joe Burrow-led Bengals rank fourth in passing, but 28th in rushing. Meanwhile, the Derrick Henry-led Titans boast the 11th-best rushing attack ... and the No. 30 passing offense. On Sunday, King Henry and Co. can't keep pace with Burrow, who throws three TD passes in a statement win at Tennessee.
Full NFL Week 12 schedule
Sunday, November 27
- Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Chicago Bears at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC/Universo)
Monday, November 28
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN Deportes)