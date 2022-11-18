Bold Predictions

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Jets finally beat Pats! Jeff Saturday's Colts hand Eagles 2nd straight loss

Published: Nov 18, 2022 at 11:46 AM

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 11 schedule).

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_DeAngelo_Hall
DeAngelo Hall

The Jets finally exact revenge on the Patriots! Sunday in Foxborough, Gang Green piles up 150 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, snapping New England's run of 13 straight wins over New York, a streak that dates back to 2016. These are NOT the same old Jets.

Robinson_Michael_1400x1000_v2
Michael Robinson

Tony Pollard has been on fire for the Cowboys in Ezekiel Elliott's absence, racking up 246 rushing yards and four touchdowns over the last two games. It also looks like Zeke could be back on the field Sunday against the red-hot Vikings, setting up what could be a fierce rushing attack behind Dak Prescott. BUT Dalvin Cook isn't about to stand by and watch Dallas steal the spotlight at U.S. Bank Stadium. In his best performance of the season, the Vikings' RB1 outgains Pollard and Zeke combined.

Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

This feels a little too bold, but I'll still go with it: The Colts keep things rolling under Jeff Saturday as they execute another late comeback effort to defeat the Eagles, who inherently lose their vice grip on the NFC East.

Nate_Burleson
Nate Burleson

In the NFL's first game in Mexico since 2019, the 49ers get huge contributions from a pair of do-it-all offensive playmakers. Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey run circles around the Cardinals on Monday night, combining for 250 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns.

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Marc Ross

The Vikings are riding an emotional high following a pair of comeback wins: defeating the Commanders in Kirk Cousins' first game back in Washington, then notching a thrilling victory over the Bills in the game of the season. With seven straight wins, though, the Vikings are due for a letdown against a Cowboys team that's coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss. Unfortunately for Minnesota, this game is in the late window, and Cousins tends to wilt under more of a spotlight. Dallas applies steady pressure and sacks the quarterback five times, snapping Minnesota's win streak.

