NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Jets finally beat Pats! Jeff Saturday's Colts hand Eagles 2nd straight loss

Tony Pollard has been on fire for the Cowboys in Ezekiel Elliott's absence, racking up 246 rushing yards and four touchdowns over the last two games. It also looks like Zeke could be back on the field Sunday against the red-hot Vikings, setting up what could be a fierce rushing attack behind Dak Prescott. BUT Dalvin Cook isn't about to stand by and watch Dallas steal the spotlight at U.S. Bank Stadium. In his best performance of the season, the Vikings' RB1 outgains Pollard and Zeke combined.