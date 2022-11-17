2022 NFL season: Ten likeliest first-time Pro Bowlers so far

Age: 24 years old

Pro Bowl probability: 79%

NFL position rank: QB4





Entering this season, there was talk that Tagovailoa simply wasn’t a capable enough downfield passer to succeed in the NFL. To be fair, the numbers didn’t do much to refute that; Tagovailoa threw more interceptions (9) than touchdowns (8) on passes traveling at least 10 air yards in his first two seasons and had the fifth-lowest completion percentage on such passes (42.3, min. 400 total attempts). But the additions of head coach Mike McDaniel and receiver Tyreek Hill have made a bigger impact than even the most optimistic Dolphins supporter could have envisioned. Tua has completed 68.7 percent of those downfield passes in 2022, the highest rate in a season in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016). The key to that success has been finding open windows -- he has more than doubled his open-throw rate (3-plus yards of separation) on those passes from 21.4 percent in 2020-2021 (third lowest) to 46.5 percent this season (another NGS era record). While some of this can be attributed to scheme and talent, Tagovailoa deserves credit for his quick release on passes of 10-plus air yards -- his average time to throw of 2.75 seconds is .15 seconds quicker than the next-closest passer. The Dolphins have not lost a game this season in which Tagovailoa played in both halves, as Tagovailoa has asserted himself as a legitimate MVP candidate, earning the second-highest NGS passing score (95) in the NFL this season.