Top 10 big-play receivers entering Week 4: Dolphins, Rams earn two spots apiece

BIG PLAY SCORE: 90





Derek Carr isn’t afraid to uncork the deep ball himself, but the possibility of Jameis Winston starting a few games for the Saints while Carr recovers from an AC joint sprain has to have Olave’s fantasy owners excited for what’s to come. The existence of elite receivers like Hill and Jefferson are keeping Olave’s deep numbers from popping as much as they would have in years past, but being tied for third in deep receptions (three) and targets (six) through three weeks is significant on its own. Winston’s potential insertion into the starting lineup would only increase the opportunity for Olave to convert more deep targets into receptions, as his 30 targets on deep passes are tied for fifth in the league since last season, ranking ahead of the likes of Stefon Diggs and Jefferson.





An underrated part of Olave’s game is his raw speed, and he’s flexed that asset so far this season. The Saints’ WR1 is tied for the third-most routes breaking 20 mph and has the fifth-highest max speed as a route runner this season at 21.23 mph.