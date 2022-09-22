Top 10 big-play wide receivers entering Week 3 of 2022 NFL season: Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill dazzle

Receiving: 91

YAC: 90

Deep: 88

Speed: 74

OVERALL SCORE: 88





Diggs has dominated in the Bills' aerial attack so far this season, earning a target on a league-high 40 percent of his routes (min. 40 routes). Suffice to say, he has made the most of those opportunities. Of his 270 receiving yards this season, Diggs has gained +136 yards over expectation (a metric that takes into account the difficulty of his targets and the space around him on his receptions). That number easily leads the field as the next-closest receiver is Baltimore's Rashod Bateman, who has gained +82 receiving yards over expectation this season. Opposing cornerbacks face an impossible choice when Diggs runs at them with a vertical stem. Trying to play Diggs tight is a dangerous game; he has caught all three of his targets on go routes this season for 109 yards and two TDs. But if you give him too much cushion, Diggs will break off on a hitch route. He has 50 receptions on such routes since joining the Bills in 2020, 15 more than any other player in that span.