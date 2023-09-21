Top 10 pass rushers: Micah Parsons earns top marks in new Next Gen Stats Pressure Probability Model

PASS RUSH SCORE: 99





Initially drafted as an off-ball linebacker, Parsons flashed game-breaking ability as a pass rusher during his 2021 rookie campaign. It wasn’t until his second season where Parsons transitioned into a full-time edge rusher in Dan Quinn’s attacking defense. Since then, no player has been more effective getting after the quarterback, both from a volume and per-snap basis. Parsons is the only defender to accumulate triple-digit pressures (103) over the last two seasons, generating double-digit pressures in three games since 2022 -- no other defender has done so in more than one game. Parsons has also averaged an insane 19.7 percent pressure rate in that span, while no other player with a minimum of 300 pass rushes eclipses 18 percent.





The scariest thing for opposing quarterbacks? The third-year pro is getting even better. By almost every new metric available in our new pass rushing toolbox, Parsons ranks first through two games this season. He leads the NFL in quick pressures (eight), positive rushes (42) and average peak pressure probability (51.1%), and he’s forced two turnovers from pressure, extending his lead (11) since 2021.