Bills QB Josh Allen, Eagles RB D'Andre Swift highlight Players of the Week

In his Eagles debut, Swift had just one carry for 3 yards. It was hardly a foreshadowing of what Week 2 would bring. Swift was a workhorse and a breakaway threat as he galloped for a career-high 175 yards on 28 carries to lead Philly past the Minnesota Vikings, 34-28, on Thursday night. Swift averaged an eyebrow-raising 6.3 yards per carry and scored a 2-yard touchdown to ice the game in the fourth quarter. Along with his career-best single-game rushing mark, Swift also brought home his first Player of the Week honor.