Around the NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen, Eagles RB D'Andre Swift highlight Players of the Week

Published: Sep 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 2? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills · QB

Following a Week 1 fall, Allen rose up to deliver his Bills a 38-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Allen was sensational through the air, connecting for a stellar 83.8 completion percentage (31 of 37) and racking up 274 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 124.5 passer rating. This is Allen's 11th AFC Offensive Player of the Week accolade after he piled up three last season.

NFC Offensive Player of the Week

D'Andre Swift
D'Andre Swift
Philadelphia Eagles · RB

In his Eagles debut, Swift had just one carry for 3 yards. It was hardly a foreshadowing of what Week 2 would bring. Swift was a workhorse and a breakaway threat as he galloped for a career-high 175 yards on 28 carries to lead Philly past the Minnesota Vikings, 34-28, on Thursday night. Swift averaged an eyebrow-raising 6.3 yards per carry and scored a 2-yard touchdown to ice the game in the fourth quarter. Along with his career-best single-game rushing mark, Swift also brought home his first Player of the Week honor.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Alex Highsmith
Alex Highsmith
Pittsburgh Steelers · LB

In a dominant defensive effort during the Steelers' 26-22 Monday night win over the Cleveland Browns, Highsmith began the evening's scoring, assisted on the game-winner and turned in an excellent showing in between. Smith posted seven tackles and a sack that were sandwiched in between his first-play interception return for a 30-yard touchdown and a late forced fumble that teammate T.J. Watt scooped up for a 16-yard score to win the game.  

NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys · LB

Dallas' defense continued its early onslaught and Parsons was a catalyst. In the Cowboys' 30-10 throttling of the New York Jets, Parsons was all over the field. The Pro Bowler had nine QB pressures, seven QB hits and two run stuffs, per Next Gen Stats. In addition, his stat line was filled with four tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He was everywhere, doing everything for the Cowboys D.

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Nick Folk
Nick Folk
Tennessee Titans · K

With the game on the line in overtime, the veteran Folk delivered a game-winner to send the Titans past the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24. Folk culminated a perfect Sunday striking the ball with a 41-yard OT field goal. For the game, he was 2-of-2 on field goals and 3-of-3 on extra points.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Jake Camarda
Jake Camarda
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · P

The former fourth-round pick flexed his leg to aplomb on Sunday, helping his Buccaneers defeat the Chicago Bears, 27-17. Camarda tallied four punts, put three inside the 20-yard line, averaged 52.8 yards per boot and soared a long of 72 yards.

Related Content

news

Panthers QB Bryce Young (ankle) sits out Wednesday practice; Week 3 status TBD

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in Monday night's loss to New Orleans. The Panthers conducted a walkthrough Wednesday due to the short week, and Young did not participate.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson remains in concussion protocol, won't practice

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that QB Anthony Richardson and C Ryan Kelly will miss Wednesday's practice as they remain in concussion protocol.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Kareem Hunt returning to Browns on one-year deal worth up to $4M

The Cleveland Browns are signing running back ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Bill O'Brien: Patriots too 'inconsistent' on offense

The key word for the Patriots' offense after two games: inconsistent. Bill O'Brien's unit is a better-looking operation than the one that floundered last fall, but it's struggled to string positive drives together.
news

Frank Reich: Andy Dalton taking short-yardage reps can limit rookie Bryce Young's 'exposure'

The Panthers utilized ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ as a designated fourth-down quarterback in Monday night's loss to the Saints. Coach Frank Reich noted that Dalton taking short-yardage reps could be a part of the plan moving forward.
news

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey not worried about heavy workload to open season

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey took every rep in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams, with Elijah Mitchell saddled to the bench. However, McCaffrey isn't fretting about his usage early in the season.
news

Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi says WR Hunter Renfrow 'not deterred' by one target in two games

Despite 2021 Pro Bowl WR Hunter Renfrow being targeted just once through the first two games of the year, Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi insists Renfrow hasn't been left out of the game plan.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson on 14-game losing streak to Patriots: 'That's unacceptable'

The Jets have not beaten the Patriots since the 2015 season, with Gang Green wide receiver Garrett Wilson saying this week that the 14-game losing streak to the AFC East rival is "unacceptable."
news

Kareem Hunt visiting Browns following Nick Chubb's season-ending injury

Former Chiefs and Browns running back ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ is visiting Cleveland on Tuesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Giants HC Brian Daboll not yet ruling Saquon Barkley (ankle) out for game vs. 49ers

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll wouldn't rule out the possibility on Tuesday that star running back Saquon Barkley actually could play Thursday night against the 49ers just days after hurting his ankle.