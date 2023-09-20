Bills QB Josh Allen, Eagles RB D'Andre Swift highlight Players of the Week

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 2? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Following a Week 1 fall, Allen rose up to deliver his Bills a 38-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Allen was sensational through the air, connecting for a stellar 83.8 completion percentage (31 of 37) and racking up 274 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 124.5 passer rating. This is Allen's 11th AFC Offensive Player of the Week accolade after he piled up three last season.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
In his Eagles debut, Swift had just one carry for 3 yards. It was hardly a foreshadowing of what Week 2 would bring. Swift was a workhorse and a breakaway threat as he galloped for a career-high 175 yards on 28 carries to lead Philly past the Minnesota Vikings, 34-28, on Thursday night. Swift averaged an eyebrow-raising 6.3 yards per carry and scored a 2-yard touchdown to ice the game in the fourth quarter. Along with his career-best single-game rushing mark, Swift also brought home his first Player of the Week honor.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
In a dominant defensive effort during the Steelers' 26-22 Monday night win over the Cleveland Browns, Highsmith began the evening's scoring, assisted on the game-winner and turned in an excellent showing in between. Smith posted seven tackles and a sack that were sandwiched in between his first-play interception return for a 30-yard touchdown and a late forced fumble that teammate T.J. Watt scooped up for a 16-yard score to win the game.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Dallas' defense continued its early onslaught and Parsons was a catalyst. In the Cowboys' 30-10 throttling of the New York Jets, Parsons was all over the field. The Pro Bowler had nine QB pressures, seven QB hits and two run stuffs, per Next Gen Stats. In addition, his stat line was filled with four tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He was everywhere, doing everything for the Cowboys D.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
With the game on the line in overtime, the veteran Folk delivered a game-winner to send the Titans past the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24. Folk culminated a perfect Sunday striking the ball with a 41-yard OT field goal. For the game, he was 2-of-2 on field goals and 3-of-3 on extra points.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
The former fourth-round pick flexed his leg to aplomb on Sunday, helping his Buccaneers defeat the Chicago Bears, 27-17. Camarda tallied four punts, put three inside the 20-yard line, averaged 52.8 yards per boot and soared a long of 72 yards.