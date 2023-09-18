Cowboys show they're 'best defense in the world' in blowout of Jets

Parsons was the catalyst behind the dominant performance. Moving all over the formation, the bamboozler generated two sacks, four QB hits, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He's the first player to reach those totals in a single game since Chandler Jones in Week 7, 2019 -- the only players to do so since 2018: Parsons, Jones, Aaron Donald, Von Miller.

Parsons also added nine QB pressures, seven QB hurries and one turnover forced by pressure, per Next Gen Stats.

The 24-year-old became the sixth player since sacks became official in 1982 to have 10-plus games with at least two-plus sacks in their first three seasons. He's got 15 more outings to match or pass Reggie White's 16.

"I'm just hungry," Parsons said. "It doesn't matter where I'm at, I'm coming. I don't care if I'm gassed out, my lungs hurt. It's mind over matter. Every time I'm out there, I seize every opportunity. I take this extremely to the heart. This organization changed my life, so I'm trying to give everything I have back to the fans, back to Mr. Jones and all my teammates."