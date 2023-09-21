Next Gen Stats: Introduction to pressure probability

It took Parsons only 0.33 seconds to cross the line of scrimmage after the snap. That is one of the fastest pass-rush get-off times on a play this season (and the sixth-quickest on a sack since start of 2022). Parsons' anticipation of the snap -- combined with an advantageous alignment from a wide-nine technique off the right edge against Duane Brown -- equated to a pressure probability at snap of 35.4 percent (a mark that ranks in the first percentile on all pass-rush snaps). A breakdown of each of the Cowboys' pass rushers shows how quickly Parsons created a pressure on the play.