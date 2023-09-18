Around the NFL

Bengals' Zac Taylor has no update on QB Joe Burrow's aggravated calf injury

Published: Sep 18, 2023 at 04:40 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

It remains to be seen how Joe Burrow's aggravated calf injury will affect his availability going forward.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on Monday didn't have a firm update on Burrow's calf, but when asked if the quarterback's availability for Week 3 is up in the air, Taylor's response could cause some concern for Cincinnati.

"Yeah, it's hard for me to say right now," Taylor answered.

Asked what he'd like to see from Burrow in practice this week in order to feel good about him playing, Taylor's response largely remained the same.

"That's hard to say right now," Taylor said. "He did it really one of the last three plays of the game, probably. So, just sore. We haven't done anything on the field yet."

Related Links

Burrow aggravated his calf injury on the play before Cincinnati's final touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-24 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. He was noticeably limping afterward but did not miss any time due in part to Baltimore not allowing the Bengals to get the ball back. Taylor said after the game Burrow would've been put back in the game had the opportunity presented itself.

Burrow strained his calf on July 27 and missed the duration of the preseason and the majority of training camp.

Taylor said he "felt really good" about Burrow's calf before he aggravated the injury on Sunday.

"I thought he had a great week of practice last week," he said. "Only he's the one that can answer on how he truly feels, but you'd gotten the sense that it was really good."

Burrow will have an extra day to recover as the Bengals are set for a home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 3. But Burrow aggravating a soft-tissue injury that has the propensity to linger doesn't bode well for a Bengals team that is looking to stop the bleeding of an 0-2 start to the season.

Is there a world where Taylor would consider sitting Burrow down for a week or two?

"I think, first of all, we've gotta hear what the doctors have to say before we start to assume anything," Taylor said. "So once we have that information, we'll figure out what we have to do."

Burrow's slow start to the season has certainly played a part in Cincinnati's stumble out of the gate; the QB has completed just 56.9% of his passes for 304 yards, two TDs and an interception. While the Bengals aren't unfamiliar to 0-2 starts dating back to last season, Burrow's availability wasn't ever in the cards as Cincy roared back to win the AFC North and reach the AFC Championship Game.

Jake Browning would be the next man up on the QB depth chart.

Related Content

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley considered week to week with ankle sprain

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley﻿ suffered an ankle sprain that will keep him out of Thursday night's road game versus San Francisco and perhaps even longer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) lands on IR, to miss at least four games

﻿Diontae Johnson﻿, the Steelers' leading receiver three years running, will miss at least the next four games. Pittsburgh placed the wideout on injured reserve ahead of its Monday night matchup with the Browns.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes agrees to terms on restructured contract for record pay day

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ has agreed to terms on a restructured contract that will pay him $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Benched Rams RB Cam Akers subject of trade talks

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers once again is the subject of trade talks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Will Akers be moved this time?
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos' Sean Payton aims to fix 'slow' communication issues on offense: 'If we need to wristband it, we will'

Following Denver's collapse against the Commanders in Week 2, Sean Payton referred to some "slow" communication issues on the Broncos' offense and referred to having QB Russell Wilson wear a wristband for a smoother operation.
news

Brian Daboll on Giants' dramatic comeback win over Cardinals: 'It's about the will of the player' 

The Giants' offense scored four second-half touchdowns, the defense shut Arizona out in the fourth quarter, and ﻿Graham Gano﻿ connected on a 34-yard FG with 19 seconds remaining for a miraculous 31-28 comeback win.
news

Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett dedicates pick-six in win over Bears to late daughter

Shaquil Barrett﻿ sealed Sunday's 27-17 win over the Bears with a 4-yard pick-six on a screen pass. The phenomenal read from Barrett iced the victory, but the LB's mind, in that moment, was elsewhere.
news

'Stud' rookie Puka Nacua sets record with 15-catch performance in Rams' loss to 49ers

Rams receiver Puka Nacua has sprinted out of the gate, catching a league-high 25 passes for 266 yards in the first two weeks of the season. In Sunday's 30-23 loss to the 49ers, the rookie went for 15 catches on 20 targets for 147 yards.
news

Cowboys show they're 'best defense in the world' in blowout of Jets

The Cowboys squelched any ray of sunlight the Jets thought they'd get in a "new" Zach Wilson this season in Sunday's 30-10 victory. Afterward, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence declared Dallas the "best defense in the world."
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Patriots fans are some of 'worst fans' in NFL

Following Sunday night's 24-17 victory over the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill reveled in the road win by taunting the home fans by waving goodbye. Then, he called them "some of the worst fans in the NFL."