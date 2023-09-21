Week 3 NFL picks: 49ers roll by Giants on Thursday night; Cowboys, Dolphins and Ravens improve to 3-0

Why Ali is taking the Chiefs: It's Justin Fields' fault. Luke Getsy's to blame. What about the defense? A lot of finger-pointing going on among Chicago sports fans right now, as they grapple with the team's demoralizing start and the young QB's early struggles. Up next: a date with the reigning Super Bowl champs at Arrowhead. Not great, right? Actually, I think the Chiefs are sneakily the perfect opponent at the perfect moment for the Bears -- and more importantly, their third-year passer. The odds are literally stacked against him. Expectations have bottomed out. But with the bulk of that weight off his shoulders, I think we finally see a freer, looser and less apprehensive Fields. Although the Bears come up short in this one -- they're not fixing all of their problems overnight, especially not against the best player on the planet -- the game's not as lopsided as folks might think, thanks to Fields embracing a nothing-to-lose mentality. Let it rip.