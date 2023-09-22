QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) out, Gardner Minshew to start for Colts vs. Ravens 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson did not practice for a third consecutive day due to a concussion and has been ruled out for Week 3.
That puts Gardner Minshew in line to start Sunday for the Colts against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
Richardson scored a rushing touchdown on each of the Colts' first two drives in Sunday's win over Houston, but was ruled out in the second quarter due to a concussion. He is believed to have suffered the concussion on the second TD run when his head hit the turf. The rookie self-reported the symptoms, was yanked from the contest and hasn't been on the field since.
Minshew took over in Week 2 and helped guide the Colts to the victory.
Indy is in good hands with Minshew, having played under head coach Shane Steichen the past two seasons as a backup in Philadelphia with Steichen as offensive coordinator -- a heady QB who can avoid pressure and keep the offense on schedule. Minshew has the fifth-best TD-INT ratio in the NFL, with a minimum of 500 pass attempts, per NFL Research.
The Colts lose Richardson's dynamic ability but gain experience under center for Week 3 in Baltimore.