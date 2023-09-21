NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 3: Puka Nacua's historic start; Russell Wilson's renaissance

Usually, when a player has two rushing touchdowns in a quarter, I’d be cautious of regression, especially at the quarterback position. But Richardson isn’t just any quarterback -- and Shane Steichen isn’t just any coach. A reminder: Steichen came from Philadelphia, where Jalen Hurts has scored eight “layup” rushing touchdowns from the 1-yard line since 2022, thanks to the now-infamous Philly sneak. Hurts doubled up every other quarterback in 1-yard TD runs last season, but you can expect Richardson to challenge for that throne as opportunities arise. Three rushing touchdowns already for the Colts rookie, but zero from Steichen’s go-to goal-line play … for now.





P.S. Richardson is averaging the most fantasy points per snap by a rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era. Yes, he’s only played in five quarters -- and now he's questionable for this week's game -- but the gimme rushing touchdowns to come will help maintain that pace. A true fantasy cheat code.