NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 12: QBs running toward stardom

The Tush Push isn’t going anywhere. But oddly enough, D’Andre Swift hasn’t become a ghost on the goal line despite what you may expect. Jalen Hurts sits inside the top 10 in the league with 10 goal-line carries. His top running back? Also 10 goal-line carries. When the Eagles are inside the 10-yard line, they throw just 22 percent of the time, 13 percent less often than any other squad in the league. With such established tendencies and the fourth-most red zone trips per game, your confidence in Swift’s goal-line volume should be high. And although the touchdowns themselves haven’t materialized as often as we’d like, the Eagles’ opponents in the fantasy playoffs are all top-three in most goal-line rushing touchdowns allowed this year. Swift will get his.





Fun fact: Starting in Week 2, Swift has scored in every other game this season (on track to score in Week 13, 15 and 17, if you believe in such things).