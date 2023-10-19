NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 7: Can anyone stop Tyreek Hill?

If I saw a league mate selling Higgins, I would be first in line to acquire him. Never mind that he leads all receivers in fantasy points below expected (-27.4), per PFF. While it’s not a category any wideout wants to top, Higgins clearly has been a victim of circumstance -- his quarterback has been hurt and he's been hurt. But the Bengals’ early bye has given Higgins and Joe Burrow extra time to get healthy. When the fourth-year pass catcher is right, he’s a force. In games since 2021 in which he’s played at least 60 percent of snaps, Higgins ranks as the WR11, scoring 15.9 fantasy points per contest. Last season, Higgins ranked third in fantasy points above expected and second in fantasy points per target, and that’s despite playing behind All-Pro Ja’Marr Chase. So do with Higgins what you should’ve done with Breece Hall -- snag the receiver on the cheap while you still can.





P.S. Higgins has an unbelievable schedule to start the fantasy playoffs: vs. Vikings in Week 15 (currently 30th against WRs), and at Steelers in Week 16 (29th).