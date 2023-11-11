NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 10: Planning for the playoffs

I have no idea what position Taysom Hill plays. But it doesn’t matter, he’s dominating in all of them. Technically, according to the depth chart, he's a tight end. The second-highest scoring tight end in fantasy over the last four weeks. But his rankings at other positions are no less impressive, as Hill's fantasy output would also make him the QB10, RB7 or WR7 in points per game over the last month. His success isn’t coming from luck or overperformance either, but from an increase in volume -- and valuable volume at that. Hill’s touches have increased in four straight games, bolstered by an increase of 15 snaps per game. The most important volume, however, comes in the red zone. Not only is Hill taking snaps in the red area, he's getting carries at the goal line -- earning more in these four weeks than all but six players in the league.