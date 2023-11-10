Fantasy football 2023: Three players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 10

Entering Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, it's important to continue making moves (through waivers and trades) in an effort to build the strongest championship team that you can.
With that in mind, here are three fantasy players to buy low and three to sell high.
BUY LOW
Arthur Smith’s desire to get Tyler Allgeier on the field is getting more and more frustrating. Robinson is averaging 5.0 yards per carry to Allgeier’s 3.5 yards per carry -- actually, Robinson is averaging more yards after contact per carry (3.6) than Allgeier is averaging total yards per attempt. Let that sink in. Per Next Gen Stats, Robinson has racked up +106 rush yards over expectation, while Allgeier has -43 rush yards over expectation in 2023. The rookie is by far the more explosive running back of the two. In fact, he has the second-most rushes that hit 15-plus miles per hour in the NFL this season, behind only Raheem Mostert.
For my sanity, I have to believe the Falcons’ coaches will evaluate the situation and utilize their best player at the position to the fullest moving forward. We saw a similar situation in Indianapolis when Jonathan Taylor was a rookie in 2020. Taylor was confusingly losing a ton of opportunities to Nyheim Hines for the first half of the season until the Colts smartened up and gave him a huge workload starting in Week 11. Taylor went from a bust to a league-winner in the second half. Go get the 2023 league-winner on a discount while you still can.
Despite playing in a bottom-eight offense, Brown has finished as a top-24 WR in five weeks this season. Brown has the 12th-most targets among wide receivers in 2023, but unfortunately, that hasn’t turned into many yards due to playing with Joshua Dobbs and Clayton Tune. Now, he finally gets to catch passes again from Kyler Murray. In the six games that Brown and Murray have played together without DeAndre Hopkins, Brown averaged over 10 targets, 80.8 receiving yards and 18.3 fantasy points per game. Brown should be a top-15 fantasy WR for the rest of the season in PPR scoring formats, and you can acquire him for much cheaper than that right now.
The Ravens have dominated teams with both their offense and defense playing at an elite level. Unfortunately, that has not turned into a great deal of fantasy points for Jackson of late. The dynamic quarterback has finished with 12 or fewer points in back-to-back weeks due to Ravens’ running backs accounting for six touchdowns over the last two games. The good news is that the Ravens' offense is moving the ball with ease, and there have been a ton of scoring opportunities. The poor touchdown luck will bounce back Jackson’s way, so don’t stress. The Ravens should be in closer matchups over the next three weeks when facing the Browns, Bengals (Thursday night) and Chargers (Sunday night), which should ensure that Jackson plays the entire game. Plus, the Ravens have an extremely juicy schedule during the fantasy playoffs; they face the Jaguars, 49ers and Dolphins -- which should all be high-scoring affairs. There is a good chance that you could trade Justin Herbert or Joe Burrow for Jackson straight up, and I would jump at that opportunity if you can.
SELL HIGH
The hype surrounding Stroud is warranted; there is no doubt that he has a very bright future ahead of him. However, fantasy managers should take advantage of Stroud's stock and trade him at a high value after his record-breaking performance in Week 9. Facing the Bengals on the road Sunday will be a challenge for the rookie as he is averaging just 14.5 fantasy points per game outside of Houston this season. And when looking ahead, Stroud will also face a trio of tough defenses (Jaguars, Jets and Browns) over a span of six weeks, so it will be tough to confidently plug him into your starting lineups.
Mattison is a guy I was pounding the table for prior to the 2023 season. Unfortunately, things haven’t panned out for him through nine weeks. He still somehow has zero rushing touchdowns, and his efficiency as a rusher has been mediocre at best. After a couple of atrocious fantasy performances, Mattison had a solid outing in Week 9 with a receiving touchdown and 17.8 points. Plus, Cam Akers's season-ending Achilles tear has increased Mattison’s trade value this week. Fantasy managers should take advantage of this small selling window and get something of worth for Mattison while they still can.
Edwards has been a touchdown machine, finding the end zone six times over the last three games. He even scored two rushing TDs on just five carries in Week 9. You just can’t expect him to continue scoring touchdowns at this rate, especially with the team getting Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell more involved in the backfield. On top of that, the Ravens' upcoming schedule is difficult for fantasy running backs, which will likely make Edwards very much a touchdown-or-bust fantasy asset moving forward.