Fantasy football 2023: Three players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 10

Arthur Smith’s desire to get Tyler Allgeier on the field is getting more and more frustrating. Robinson is averaging 5.0 yards per carry to Allgeier’s 3.5 yards per carry -- actually, Robinson is averaging more yards after contact per carry (3.6) than Allgeier is averaging total yards per attempt. Let that sink in. Per Next Gen Stats, Robinson has racked up +106 rush yards over expectation, while Allgeier has -43 rush yards over expectation in 2023. The rookie is by far the more explosive running back of the two. In fact, he has the second-most rushes that hit 15-plus miles per hour in the NFL this season, behind only Raheem Mostert.





For my sanity, I have to believe the Falcons’ coaches will evaluate the situation and utilize their best player at the position to the fullest moving forward. We saw a similar situation in Indianapolis when Jonathan Taylor was a rookie in 2020. Taylor was confusingly losing a ton of opportunities to Nyheim Hines for the first half of the season until the Colts smartened up and gave him a huge workload starting in Week 11. Taylor went from a bust to a league-winner in the second half. Go get the 2023 league-winner on a discount while you still can.