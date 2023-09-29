Fantasy football 2023: Four players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 4

It may seem weird to “sell high” on a player coming off a three-game suspension who has yet to play a snap this season, but I think Kamara's fantasy value could be at its peak. There are many fantasy managers desperate for a good running back, and Kamara has enough name value that people will jump at the chance to trade for him ahead of his return to the field Sunday. But let’s not forget that Kamara was not a fantasy force last season. He put up a few big performances, but he also posted 10 games with 12 or fewer fantasy points, including five games with fewer than eight. The emergence of Chris Olave seemed to deflate Kamara’s target share greatly in the second half of 2022. The veteran playmaker should still be a solid RB2 the rest of season, regardless of who's under center, but you could likely trade him for more value than that right now. Something to consider: trading Kamara for a guy like Derrick Henry.