NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 25

Published: Sep 25, 2023 at 01:11 PM
Atlanta Falcons
INJURIES

  • LB Troy Andersen's shoulder injury may threaten the rest of his season, HC Arthur Smith told reporters Monday. Andersen will undergo further testing to determine the severity. 
Carolina Panthers
INJURIES

  • QB Bryce Young (ankle) has no update on when he will return to practice, HC Frank Reich told reporters Monday. Young missed last Sunday's game due to his ankle injury.
Cleveland Browns
SIGNINGS

  • TE Devin Asiasi is being signed to the practice squad, NFL network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.
Jacksonville Jaguars
INJURIES

  • RT Anton Harrison (ankle) is considered day to day, HC Doug Pederson told reporters.
  • LB Devin Lloyd injured his hand during Sunday’s loss to the Texans and will undergo further testing, per Pederson.
Kansas City Chiefs
INJURIES

  • QB Patrick Mahomes, who was limping at one point after getting rolled up on Sunday against Chicago, does not have a serious injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source. The Chiefs are on the road in Week 4 to face the New York Jets on Sunday night. 
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
INJURIES

  • WR Mike Williams suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Vikings and will miss the remainder of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
INJURIES

