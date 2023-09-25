NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- LB Troy Andersen's shoulder injury may threaten the rest of his season, HC Arthur Smith told reporters Monday. Andersen will undergo further testing to determine the severity.
INJURIES
- QB Bryce Young (ankle) has no update on when he will return to practice, HC Frank Reich told reporters Monday. Young missed last Sunday's game due to his ankle injury.
SIGNINGS
- TE Devin Asiasi is being signed to the practice squad, NFL network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- RT Anton Harrison (ankle) is considered day to day, HC Doug Pederson told reporters.
- LB Devin Lloyd injured his hand during Sunday’s loss to the Texans and will undergo further testing, per Pederson.
INJURIES
- QB Patrick Mahomes, who was limping at one point after getting rolled up on Sunday against Chicago, does not have a serious injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source. The Chiefs are on the road in Week 4 to face the New York Jets on Sunday night.
INJURIES
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo is in the concussion protocol following last night's loss to the Steelers, HC Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday.
INJURIES
- WR Mike Williams suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Vikings and will miss the remainder of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- S Jamal Adams (quad) is on track to play in Week 4 in a Monday Night Football showdown versus the Giants, HC Pete Carroll told ESPN Radio, per team reporter John Boyle.