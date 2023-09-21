Panthers QB Bryce Young (ankle) expected to miss Sunday's game against Seahawks

Young has started both games this season as Carolina has stumbled to a 0-2 start on the year. Young has completed 59.2% of his 71 pass attempts for 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, also rushing for 51 yards on five carries. Young also lost a fumble on Monday night.

This will be Dalton's first regular-season start for the Panthers after signing with the team this past offseason. Dalton played one snap in Monday's game, a read-option run against his former team in short-yardage. Reich has said he thinks Dalton could be used regularly in short-yardage packages this season.

Dalton started 14 games last season for New Orleans and has started 162 games in his NFL career over the past 13 seasons. Carolina would mark the sixth franchise Dalton has started a game for.