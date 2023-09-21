Around the NFL

Panthers QB Bryce Young (ankle) expected to miss Sunday's game against Seahawks

Published: Sep 21, 2023 at 03:25 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young is not expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks after suffering an ankle injury during Monday's loss to the Saints, Carolina announced on Thursday.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is set to start in place of Young.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Wednesday that he was not exactly sure when the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft got hurt during Monday's game.

Young has started both games this season as Carolina has stumbled to a 0-2 start on the year. Young has completed 59.2% of his 71 pass attempts for 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, also rushing for 51 yards on five carries. Young also lost a fumble on Monday night.

This will be Dalton's first regular-season start for the Panthers after signing with the team this past offseason. Dalton played one snap in Monday's game, a read-option run against his former team in short-yardage. Reich has said he thinks Dalton could be used regularly in short-yardage packages this season.

Dalton started 14 games last season for New Orleans and has started 162 games in his NFL career over the past 13 seasons. Carolina would mark the sixth franchise Dalton has started a game for.

One of those starts last season came against the Seahawks in New Orleans, when Dalton completed 16 of 24 passes for 187 yards, one TD and one INT in a 39-32 victory for the Saints.

