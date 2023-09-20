Around the NFL

Frank Reich: Andy Dalton taking short-yardage reps can limit rookie Bryce Young's 'exposure'

Published: Sep 20, 2023 at 08:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Carolina Panthers utilized ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ as a designated fourth-down quarterback in Monday night's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Dalton replaced Bryce Young twice in short-yardage situations, one sideswiped by a false start and the other a pitch to ﻿Miles Sanders﻿.

Coach Frank Reich noted that Dalton taking short-yardage reps could be a part of the plan moving forward.

"There's a lot of different things we could do, but I just feel very comfortable in Andy," Reich said on Tuesday, via the team's official website. "And some of those things you just want to limit the exposure of Bryce to -- and Bryce can do any of it, but you've got an experienced veteran.

"There's no golden rule that says he can't come in and play a couple plays in the game. I mean, look at what the Saints do. I know ﻿Taysom Hill﻿'s a different story. But why not do that to a lesser extent if it can be utilized in a positive way?"

Dalton's usage is sure to conjure more questions about Young's size -- 5-foot-10, 204 pounds -- and his ability to withstand a beating in the NFL. However, Reich noted his history of inserting a backup QB to take the short-yardage reps during his time in Indianapolis.

"That's not unprecedented by any stretch of the imagination," Reich said. "We had ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿, we brought him in on some short-yardage situations."

As we saw on Monday, Dalton's presence could signal a QB sneak to the defense, which might open other options in those situations. It's not unprecedented for coaches to look for alternatives to sneaking their starting QB. After ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ injured his knee in 2019 on a sneak, Chiefs coach Andy Reid started employing the TE-motion-sneak into the plan. Whatever keeps Young healthy early in his career is the smart play by Reich.

