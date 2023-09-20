Around the NFL

Panthers QB Bryce Young (ankle) sits out Wednesday practice; Week 3 status TBD

Published: Sep 20, 2023 at 01:20 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in Monday night's loss to New Orleans.

The Carolina Panthers conducted a walkthrough Wednesday due to the short week, and Young did not participate due to the ankle issue.

Coach Frank Reich told reporters it wasn't clear when Young suffered the injury, and he doesn't yet know the QB's status for Sunday in Seattle. The club will have a better idea on Thursday.

Young's best drive Monday came on the final possession, where he generated 61 of his 153 passing yards and a touchdown.

It's been a rough go for Young through two weeks, as the Panthers have struggled to protect the young signal-caller and the wide receivers have offered little room for error. In two losses, Young has completed 59.2 percent of 71 attempts for 299 yards, two TDs and two interceptions.

If Young can't play Sunday, backup ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ would make the start. Reich noted Wednesday that there wouldn't be much of a difference between game plans for Dalton and Young. The Panthers also added quarterback ﻿Jake Luton﻿ to the practice squad on Wednesday.

