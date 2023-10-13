Fantasy football 2023: Four players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 6

Fantasy managers may be getting nervous about Pollard after a couple of poor performances. If that is the case in your league, take advantage of this rare buying window. Pollard’s 2023 season started off strong with three good fantasy outings, but he struggled the last two weeks in brutal game scripts. He should have no problem getting back on track against the Chargers' weak defense in what should be a high-scoring affair on Monday night. Pollard is a top-five fantasy running back moving forward and you can likely trade for him at a much lower value than that. I would prefer Pollard over RBs like David Montgomery, Travis Etienne Jr. and Kenneth Walker III for the rest of season.