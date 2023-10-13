Fantasy football 2023: Four players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 6

It's Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season -- time to focus on building a championship roster around your key studs.
With that in mind, here are four fantasy players to buy low and three to sell high.
BUY LOW
Fantasy managers may be getting nervous about Pollard after a couple of poor performances. If that is the case in your league, take advantage of this rare buying window. Pollard’s 2023 season started off strong with three good fantasy outings, but he struggled the last two weeks in brutal game scripts. He should have no problem getting back on track against the Chargers' weak defense in what should be a high-scoring affair on Monday night. Pollard is a top-five fantasy running back moving forward and you can likely trade for him at a much lower value than that. I would prefer Pollard over RBs like David Montgomery, Travis Etienne Jr. and Kenneth Walker III for the rest of season.
It has been an up-and-down campaign for Henry in his age-29 season. However, it is not uncommon for him to start a season slowly; Henry always seems to get better as the weather gets colder, windier and snowier. In fact, since 2019, only Christian McCaffrey has averaged more fantasy points per game than Henry among RBs from November-January. Buy Henry low now before he turns into the typical late-season league-winner we see year after year.
QB Jordan Love and the Packers' ugly offensive outing this past Monday night could open up a buying opportunity for two talented pass catchers: Watson and Doubs. Despite a lackluster overall performance by Green Bay on national television, Watson still showed off his explosiveness with a 77-yard catch. Doubs, on the other hand, was nearly invisible after scoring 18 fantasy points in each of the two weeks prior. I am considering this an outlier game for the Packers' offense and it is hard to ignore their amazing stretch of upcoming matchups following a Week 6 bye. In Weeks 7 through 11, Green Bay will face the Broncos, Vikings, Rams, Steelers and Chargers -- all of whose defenses are great matchups for wide receivers.
SELL HIGH
Hopkins finally came to life in Week 5 against the Colts' defense, which has been very kind to opposing wide receivers this season. Unfortunately, I think it had more to do with the matchup than anything else. Hopkins was averaging just 54 receiving yards per game over the first four weeks of the season and he still has yet to find the end zone. Prior to the game at Indianapolis, he was borderline droppable in most fantasy leagues. Now is your chance to actually getting something in return for his services.
London is a great talent, but the former top-10 pick is stuck on a run-heavy offense, which makes it very hard to predict when his team will actually utilize his abilities. London put up a solid fantasy day in Week 5, posting season-highs in targets (nine) and receiving yards (78). Unfortunately, due to the Falcons’ offensive system, the wideout has a low ceiling and a low floor on a week-to-week basis. You can likely get a deal done trading him away for a guy who offers more upside -- think Christian Watson, or maybe even Gabe Davis.
Nothing screams GEORGE KITTLE STAT LINE more than a three-reception, three-touchdown performance. The reason why Kittle owners can stomach his often-terrible fantasy weeks is because he sporadically has these massive blowup games. However, if you are tired of the incredible inconsistency that Kittle brings to your fantasy lineups, now is the time to trade him away before his fantasy production disappears again. Try to deal him for a guy like T.J. Hockenson, who has been a bit lackluster of late but typically offers much more consistency than Kittle.