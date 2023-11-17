Fantasy football 2023: Three players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 11

You have less than two weeks to make league-altering trades that will help you get to the fantasy championship. This is the time to take your fantasy roster from good to great.
With that in mind, here are three fantasy players to buy low and three to sell high as we move into Week 11.
With that in mind, here are three fantasy players to buy low and three to sell high.
BUY LOW
It wasn't pretty for Moore and the Bears offense with Tyson Bagent under center over the last five weeks. Thankfully, Justin Fields will be back on the field this Sunday. In the five weeks before Fields was sidelined by a thumb injury, Moore was averaging 22 fantasy points per game; he also logged 100-plus yards in three of four games from Week 2 to 5. In the four games that Bagent started, Moore put up 211 yards total (52.8 yards per game). The Bears' schedule over the next few weeks should be favorable to their passing game, as they will face the Lions (20th against the pass) twice and the Vikings (16th). And then Moore will go against the Cardinals and the Falcons' secondary in two of the three fantasy playoffs weeks. Now is your chance to buy low on Moore before he gets back to producing with Fields.
It has been a roller coaster of a fantasy season for Smith -- he has finished as a top-18 WR in four different weeks, but he's also finished as the WR40 or worse in four different weeks. Smith's target share should be consistent for at least the foreseeable future, with tight end Dallas Goedert being out with a broken arm. In the five weeks Goedert missed last season, Smith averaged over eight targets and nearly 16 fantasy points per game. The Eagles have a number of potentially high scoring games on their upcoming schedule, which features the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Cowboys and Seahawks over the next five weeks. Smith should have many top-15 finishes over the back half of the season.
Goff has finished as a top-five fantasy QB in three different weeks this season -- only Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Dak Prescott have more top-five finishes at the QB position than Goff in 2023. Although the fantasy production for Goff has not been super exciting as of late, I think we will see many big games out of him moving forward. It is a well-known fact that Goff performs much better indoors than in the outdoor elements -- he has averaged over 20 fantasy points per game when playing inside over the last two seasons. The good news is that Goff will be playing under a roof for six of the final seven weeks of the 2023 fantasy season (the only outdoor game left on the Lions' schedule is at Chicago in Week 14).
SELL HIGH
I feel like the only people who understand how annoying it is to roster Herbert are those who have gone through the experience themselves. Herbert still has that "big name" appeal, and some people will jump at the chance to add him to their fantasy team, especially after his five-touchdown performance in Week 10. The thing with Herbert is that he too often puts up complete duds. These are his fantasy finishes among QBs over the last four weeks: QB20, QB7, QB25, QB2. I don't know about you, but I don't want to roll into the fantasy playoffs with that kind of inconsistency. Plus, his upcoming schedule is not very desirable -- over the next three weeks, he will face the Packers and their seventh-ranked pass defense in Green Bay, then the Ravens and their No. 2 defense, and then he'll have to play in New England, where only two QBs (Sam Howell and Josh Allen) have topped 250 passing yards in a game this season. As a Herbert fantasy manager in multiple leagues, I am itching to get him off my squad before it's too late.
Addison's production has dipped since Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury in Week 8. He is still seeing a lot of targets, but he has had fewer than 70 receiving yards while logging zero touchdowns in each of the last two games. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson is set to return soon, and it will be very hard for Joshua Dobbs to sustain fantasy production for three pass-catchers (Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and Addison). You likely can't sell Addison at a super high price right now, but you certainly can get something for him. Try to trade him for a talented veteran player who has disappointed lately, like DK Metcalf or Cooper Kupp -- I have much more trust in their ability to post huge fantasy weeks moving forward than I do in Addison's.
Edwards has scored an otherworldly eight rushing touchdowns over the last four weeks -- but that trend can't last forever. Sooner or later, Lamar Jackson will start racking up some passing scores, or even run into the end zone himself. Plus, rookie RB Keaton Mitchell has been earning a bigger role over the last couple of weeks. If Edwards doesn't score a touchdown in any given week, his fantasy production is going to be very underwhelming; 18 of his 27 fantasy points scored over the last two weeks have come from touchdowns. You don't want to be stuck holding Edwards on your fantasy roster once the touchdown luck inevitably fades away.