Fantasy football 2023: Three players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 11

I feel like the only people who understand how annoying it is to roster Herbert are those who have gone through the experience themselves. Herbert still has that "big name" appeal, and some people will jump at the chance to add him to their fantasy team, especially after his five-touchdown performance in Week 10. The thing with Herbert is that he too often puts up complete duds. These are his fantasy finishes among QBs over the last four weeks: QB20, QB7, QB25, QB2. I don't know about you, but I don't want to roll into the fantasy playoffs with that kind of inconsistency. Plus, his upcoming schedule is not very desirable -- over the next three weeks, he will face the Packers and their seventh-ranked pass defense in Green Bay, then the Ravens and their No. 2 defense, and then he'll have to play in New England, where only two QBs (Sam Howell and Josh Allen) have topped 250 passing yards in a game this season. As a Herbert fantasy manager in multiple leagues, I am itching to get him off my squad before it's too late.