Fantasy football 2023: Four players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 3

Fields makes an appearance on this list in back-to-back weeks as his buying window remains wide open entering Week 3. The start of the season has been brutal for Fields and the Bears, with the offense arguably looking worse than it did last year at this time. It is worth noting that it took Fields a while to get going last season. It wasn’t until he started to utilize his legs more that the dual-threat quarterback became a force in fantasy leagues. The Bears have seemed to abandon the run game so far in 2023, after finishing second in the league in attempts and first in rushing yards last season. If the coaches are smart, they will get back to what works best -- running the ball. Once that happens, Fields will again be a top-tier fantasy QB.