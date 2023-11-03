Fantasy football 2023: Three players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 9

Kittle is an extremely talented player, as we witnessed last Sunday, when he blew up for 149 yards on 11 targets. Whenever Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk are out with an injury, it is safe to assume that Kittle will be highly involved in the offense and have a nice fantasy week. The issue is that when both are healthy and on the field, Kyle Shannan and Brock Purdy seem to completely ghost Kittle as a pass-catcher. Since the start of last season, Kittle has scored fewer than eight fantasy points (in full PPR scoring) in 11 of 23 games played -- meaning, nearly 50% of the time, he flops in your lineups. If you can trade Kittle for a tight end like Sam LaPorta, who is safer from week to week but carries similar upside, I would do that. There is a good chance you could get that trade done, with both players on bye this week.