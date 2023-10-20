Fantasy football 2023: Four players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 7

Kyle Pitts just did something that he hasn't done in a very long time -- he actually put together back-to-back good fantasy weeks, scoring 15.7 points in Week 5 and 14.3 points in Week 6. He also scored his very first touchdown of the season last Sunday. I know it's hard to trade away a producing tight end, but if past performances tell us anything, his success is not going to last long.





Pitts has played 16 games since the start of the 2022 season. Over that time, he recorded:

Five or fewer receptions in 15 games

Three or fewer receptions in 11 games

Fewer than 50 receiving yards in 13 games

Three total touchdowns





I don't envision Pitts scoring too many more points than any of the other middling tight ends this season. With that being the case, you are better off trading Pitts to upgrade at another position and just streaming the TE position.