Fantasy football 2023: Four players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 2

This isn’t the ideal moment to “sell high” on Garrett Wilson -- following the nationally televised season-ending injury to the Jets' future Hall of Fame quarterback. Even without Rodgers, Wilson's Week 1 fantasy box score still looked solid, and there will be managers willing to spend for the sophomore star this week. It cannot be overstated how awful Aaron Rodgers' injury is for Wilson’s fantasy production. The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year goes from a wide receiver with top-three fantasy potential to a player who will be fortunate to finish in the top 12 at best. In the season-opener, Wilson had to make an absurd catch -- where he basically intercepted a throw Zach Wilson aimed straight at Bills CB Tre'Davious White -- just to save his fantasy day from being a big dud. This Jets offense, outside of Breece Hall, is again destined to be lackluster with Zach Wilson at the helm. Try to sell on Garrett Wilson’s name value now, before it takes the Zach Wilson hit.





NOTE: This does not mean sell Wilson for just anything. He should still be a solid WR2 option most weeks. Aim for a stud return.