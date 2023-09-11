Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill put up historic Week 1 numbers to rally Dolphins past Chargers

Eye-popping as the stats were, it was Tagovailoa and Hill's ability to come up clutch that stood tallest at the end of Sunday following their connection for a 4-yard game-winning TD from Tagovailoa with 1:45 to go.

"It was a situation where we needed to go down and we needed to score in order to give our team an opportunity to be in the lead," Tagovailoa said. "I think our guys did a phenomenal job of not losing their composure in the heat of the moment.

"It's always tough to come into another stadium and come out with a win. That's a tough team, and we're very glad that we got to get the win."

Tagovailoa's back, he's healthy and he was on his game.

For McDaniel, it might just be Week 1, but it was a performance that left him justified -- sorta.

"It's validating to me because I don't feel crazy," he said. "That's kind of what I expected to happen with the work that he's done. I think he needs to continue -- literally, it's the easiest most layup coaching point of all time -- continue to do what you're doing. Honestly, that's where he's at.