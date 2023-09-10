2023 NFL season, Week 1: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 1 Sunday:
- Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams (shoulder) has been ruled out against the Texans, and running back J.K. Dobbins was helped to the locker room and is questionable to return with an ankle injury.
- Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring) has been ruled out against the Falcons.
- Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin was carted off the field with a knee injury and has been ruled out against the Bengals.
- Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (chest) has been ruled out against the Ravens.
- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Gregory Junior (hamstring) has been ruled out against the Colts, and guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) is questionable to return.
- Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (back) has been ruled out against the Buccaneers.
- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (elbow) and tight end Pat Freiermuth (chest) are questionable to return against the 49ers, and defensive tackle Cam Heyward (groin) has been ruled out. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson went to the locker room after suffering a hamstring injury and has been ruled out.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf) has been ruled out against the Vikings.
- Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) is questionable to return against the Saints.