Around the NFL

2023 NFL season, Week 1: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Published: Sep 10, 2023 at 02:03 PM Updated: Sep 10, 2023 at 03:10 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 1 Sunday:

  • Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams (shoulder) has been ruled out against the Texans, and running back J.K. Dobbins was helped to the locker room and is questionable to return with an ankle injury.
  • Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring) has been ruled out against the Falcons.
  • Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin was carted off the field with a knee injury and has been ruled out against the Bengals.
  • Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (chest) has been ruled out against the Ravens.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Gregory Junior (hamstring) has been ruled out against the Colts, and guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) is questionable to return.
  • Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (back) has been ruled out against the Buccaneers.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (elbow) and tight end ﻿Pat Freiermuth﻿ (chest) are questionable to return against the 49ers, and defensive tackle Cam Heyward (groin) has been ruled out. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson went to the locker room after suffering a hamstring injury and has been ruled out.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf) has been ruled out against the Vikings.
  • Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) is questionable to return against the Saints.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers not expected to trade WR Mike Evans after no extension reached by deadline

Saturday came and went in Tampa Bay without an extension for ﻿Mike Evans﻿, but don't expect the wide receiver to leave the Buccaneers anytime in the immediate future.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) inactive for season opener vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to a quad injury.  
news

Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren expected to split carries in Steelers' season opener vs. 49ers

Could Pittsburgh debut a running back-by-committee approach in Sunday's season opener? After a summer of intrigue at the position, ﻿Najee Harris﻿ and ﻿Jaylen Warren﻿ are expected to split carries against San Francisco.
news

Injury roundup: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) expected to play, but not WR DeVante Parker (knee)

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) should be able to play Sunday versus the Eagles, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. But wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) is not expected to play this week.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on new contract extension: 'It means a lot to me. But, a lot more to do'

After signing a five-year, $275 deal, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says "it means a lot to" him to stay with the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2020. 
news

Panthers WR Adam Thielen (ankle) expected to play vs. Falcons; Brian Burns to travel with team

Carolina Panthers WR ﻿Adam Thielen (ankle; questionable)﻿ is expected to play on Sunday versus the Falcons while star pass rusher Brian Burns is also travelling with the team amid his contract dispute, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) being placed on IR; to miss at least 12th straight game

After being ruled out earlier this week for Week 1, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is being placed on injured reserve.
news

Colts downgrade RB Zack Moss (forearm) to doubtful for Sunday's game against Jaguars

The Colts downgraded running back Zack Moss from questionable to doubtful on Saturday. Indianapolis then promoted RB Jake Funk to the active roster shortly after.
news

Myles Garrett on Ja'Marr Chase calling Browns 'elves': 'He didn't have to go there'

The Browns and Bengals don't need any extra motivation ahead of their battle for Ohio to open the season, but Myles Garrett and Ja'Marr Chase are providing some anyway. 
news

Commanders downgrade DE Chase Young (neck) to out for Week 1 matchup against Cardinals

Commanders defensive end Chase Young, originally listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity all week, has been downgraded to out against the Cardinals as he continues to work his way back from a neck stinger.