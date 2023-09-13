NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Running backs

David Montgomery was the main character in Week 1, playing 79 percent of the snaps and tallying 21 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown. He was not utilized as a receiver but is clearly the lead back ... for now. I say “for now” because Jahmyr Gibbs was clearly the more impressive player, displaying explosiveness Montgomery can only dream of. Gibbs played 27 percent of the snaps with seven carries and two targets, but he nearly matched Monty’s yardage total with 60. The Lions said they wanted to ease him in -- I am expecting to see more Gibbs this week. After spending the 12th overall pick in this year's draft on him, they should be committed to cashing in sooner rather than later. Plus, in 2022, Seattle allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to running backs. That included the fifth-most rushing yards on outside runs, which bodes well for Gibbs. And, they gave up three rushing touchdowns in Week 1 (to Kyren Williams and Cam Akers). Play your Lions backs this week.