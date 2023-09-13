NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Trevor Lawrence started his jump into the elite tier by throwing for 241 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Week 1. That should look like a warm-up for his big Week 2 revenge game against the Chiefs (who eliminated the Jags from the playoffs last season). Between last season and Week 1, the Chiefs have allowed the most passing touchdowns (34) and eighth-most passing yards (4,397) in the NFL. Plus, Chris Jones might need to shake off some rust after ending his holdout, and we know the Jags will be aggressively fighting to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Lawrence is a must-start, and a top-five performance is in the cards.
Anthony Richardson is going to be a hotly recommended start this week. But if you read this column last week, you already had him in your starting lineup for Week 1. Richardson led the Colts with 40 rushing yards and handled two of the team's three goal-line carries. Not only did he score a rushing touchdown, he nearly had a second late in the game. He also threw for 223 yards, one touchdown and an interception, finishing with 20.9 fantasy points -- enough to make him a top-five QB. This week, he faces the Texans, who allowed the most rushing yards in the NFL last year. Richardson is a strong start yet again.
Geno Smith was one of my starts last week, and he flat-out stunk. It was worse than any week he had last year. My bad. Guess what? We are coming back for more in Week 2 against the Lions! Since last season, Detroit has allowed the most fantasy PPG to QBs. They have also allowed the third-most passing yards (4,672) and seventh-most passing touchdowns (28) since the start of last season. Given Seattle’s strong receiving corps, this should be a get-right game for Smith. If he struggles here, then we can start to worry, but there is no way I would sit him in this matchup if I drafted him to be my starter.
Daniel Jones and the Giants were terrible in Week 1. But the blame should fall on the offensive line more so than on Jones. He was getting hit or fleeing pressure on what felt like every dropback. I would expect better results this week against the Cardinals, who have allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns (30) and ninth-most passing yards (4,383) since the start of last season -- and don’t have the Cowboys' pass rush. Oh, and don’t overlook Jones' 43 rushing yards against the Cowboys. This is a get-right spot for Jones and the New York offense.
Sit 'Em
Dak Prescott was a fantasy disappointment in Week 1 -- because Tony Pollard and the Cowboys' defense hogged all the fantasy production. Prescott finished with just 6.3 fantasy points, throwing for 143 yards and running for six more. He has a much tougher matchup in store this week against a stout Jets defense. They just forced Josh Allen into a whopping four turnovers on Monday night and held the Bills to just 16 points. Do not start QBs against the Jets unless you absolutely have to.
Take your pick of negative narrative here: this is a Kirk Cousins prime-time game, on the road, against one of the top defenses in football. Last season, the Eagles allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy PPG to QBs at under 15 per game. They also generated pressure on QBs about 37 percent of the time in 2022 -- and hit nearly 36 percent in Week 1, despite blitzing on less than a quarter of snaps. They can make life very tough for Cousins. On a short week, I would go in another direction.
Matthew Stafford and the Rams were a fantastic Week 1 story. But facing the 49ers will be a much tougher task. Last season, the Niners allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy PPG to QBs at right around 15 per game. We know they can generate pressure, and Stafford has struggled against San Francisco of late. Last season he threw for 254 yards, zero TDs and an interception in the teams' first meeting and then 187 yards and one touchdown in the second. He has averaged 15.7 fantasy PPG against the Niners as a member of the Rams, compared to 20.8 against any other team. You can add Stafford on waivers, but do not start him this week.
The first game with Russell Wilson and Sean Payton didn’t go according to plan. Not only did they lose, but Wilson threw for just 177 yards -- slightly salvaging the day with a pair of touchdowns. The hope is that these two continue to develop together and that Wilson can get back to what he used to be, but that will be a difficult task against the Commanders defense. I would get away from Wilson this week.