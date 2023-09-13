NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Quarterbacks

Geno Smith was one of my starts last week, and he flat-out stunk. It was worse than any week he had last year. My bad. Guess what? We are coming back for more in Week 2 against the Lions! Since last season, Detroit has allowed the most fantasy PPG to QBs. They have also allowed the third-most passing yards (4,672) and seventh-most passing touchdowns (28) since the start of last season. Given Seattle’s strong receiving corps, this should be a get-right game for Smith. If he struggles here, then we can start to worry, but there is no way I would sit him in this matchup if I drafted him to be my starter.